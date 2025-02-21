Second Mavericks-Knicks matchup receives schedule change

Dallas Basketball

The disastrous Doncic deal is having effects beyond simple wins and losses.

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
According to Grant Afseth, the Dallas Mavericks' game against the New York Knicks, set for March 25, will no longer be broadcast on TNT. The news comes as part of a laundry list of complaints with the Doncic deal, as this no doubt relates to the fact that Dallas is no longer an attractive team as far as viewership goes due to both injuries as well as the aforementioned swap with the Lakers.

The Mavericks, who currently sit at 31-25 for the 8-seed in the Western Conference, are a team in flux after the Lakers trade as well as injuries to the entire front court. Newly acquired forward Anthony Davis, as well as mainstay centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, are all out for considerable periods of time, making the Mavericks both a team that will likely struggle down the stretch as well as a team that does not have much national interest.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball against Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dallas won the first meeting between these teams 129-114 in late November. Four different Mavericks scored at least 20 points, led by Naji Marshall with 24. That was enough to hold off Jalen Brunson, who poured in 37 points for the Knicks. That second meeting in Madison Square Garden should be a fascinating one.

Their next game will be a home tilt against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 7:30 at the American Airlines Center. It will not be broadcast on national television, either.

