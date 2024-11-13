Steph Curry's 5-Word Response to Klay Thompson After Mavericks-Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks tipped off NBA Cup group play as they hit the road west. They took on the Golden State Warriors in Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area, after leaving the club in free agency this offseason.
The Mavericks ultimately took a 120-117 loss as the Warriors advanced to an impressive 9-2 on the season, with Dallas now having a losing record at 5-6. Thompson was on the other side of an explosive Steph Curry game as he cashed in on a 37-point game.
"It hurts to be on the other side of one of [Curry's] flurries," Thompson said in his postgame press conference. "Guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. I've been on the other end, and it sucks. But we play them three more times so, hopefully, we can learn from it and learn their tendencies a little better."
However, Thompson, in part, was the reason Curry was so dialed in for the matchup. His return was emotional, though the ball tipped off and it was back to business. The Mavericks sharpshooter pulled out Curry's signature "shimmy" celebration after nailing a 3-pointer.
Curry ended up having an incredible game after Thompson used his celebration, then he was asked about it after the buzzer.
"He knows better than that," Curry said during his NBA on TNT interview after the game.
It's no shock the superstar had to troll his former teammate after a close, exciting win on his own floor. Off the court, the two have a brother-like relationship. As Thompson mentioned, they play three more times this season and the Mavericks will do their best to win the next few contests.
