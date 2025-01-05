Latest Luka Doncic Video Concerns Mavericks Fans
Luka Doncic went down on Christmas Day with a calf strain in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Dallas Mavericks feared he'd miss extended time, then later announced he'd be out for at least a month before he'd be re-evaluated, and then a further timeline would be clarified. But a video surfacing from Dallas' last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers has Dallas fans concerned he may be out for much longer.
As Friday's third quarter against the Cavs concluded, Doncic got up and hobbled to his scooter before wheeling to the tunnel. And hobbled may be understating his movements.
This has some fans wondering if Doncic could be out for much longer than the month that was announced originally. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out through the All-Star break in mid-February, but they'll need him after that for another late-season charge into the playoffs.
Doncic was averaging 28.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 7.6 RPG this season before his latest injury but battled numerous injuries in the early portion of the season, including a calf contusion on the same leg in the preseason. His only priority at this point should be to get 100% healthy, as they won't be able to win a championship without him, even if this is the most talented roster he's had in the NBA.
