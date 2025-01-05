Dallas Basketball

Did the Mavericks Tip Their Trade Plans With Rotations Against Cavaliers?

A curious rotation move in Friday's game against the Cavaliers has us wondering if a trade is on the horizon

Austin Veazey

Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks played against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, losing 134-122. In that game, Jason Kidd made a curious rotation decision, leaving some to wonder if a trade could be on the horizon.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out, Kidd rolled with Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes as his starting backcourt, leaving Jaden Hardy as the only guard on a full contract to come off the bench. But instead of Hardy, Brandon Williams was the first guard off the bench.

READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki to Join Amazon's NBA Studio Show

Williams is on a two-way contract and had only appeared in seven games this season for an average of six minutes per game before Friday's appearance, where he played 20 minutes. He made use of those 20 minutes, too, putting up 13 points while finishing as a team-high +8.

Meanwhile, Jaden Hardy had 17 points in 25 minutes but also had five fouls while finishing as a team-worst -19. Plus/minus isn't the end-all, be-all, but it is worth noting that Hardy's playing time has been yanked around all season.

The Mavericks extended Hardy before the season on a three-year, $18 million deal, with the third year not fully guaranteed, hoping he would break out as a key bench threat, but that hasn't materialized. Now, as they look to upgrade their frontcourt, a young player like Hardy could be at the top of their priority list to move in any potential deal.

Hardy's new deal could lower his value, as three extra years on a contract wouldn't be ideal for a team trying to clear their future cap space. Especially if they try to attach his contract with Maxi Kleber's, who has another year on his deal remaining after this season.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Should Steer Away From Trade For Star Forward

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News