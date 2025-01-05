Did the Mavericks Tip Their Trade Plans With Rotations Against Cavaliers?
The Dallas Mavericks played against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, losing 134-122. In that game, Jason Kidd made a curious rotation decision, leaving some to wonder if a trade could be on the horizon.
With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving out, Kidd rolled with Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes as his starting backcourt, leaving Jaden Hardy as the only guard on a full contract to come off the bench. But instead of Hardy, Brandon Williams was the first guard off the bench.
Williams is on a two-way contract and had only appeared in seven games this season for an average of six minutes per game before Friday's appearance, where he played 20 minutes. He made use of those 20 minutes, too, putting up 13 points while finishing as a team-high +8.
Meanwhile, Jaden Hardy had 17 points in 25 minutes but also had five fouls while finishing as a team-worst -19. Plus/minus isn't the end-all, be-all, but it is worth noting that Hardy's playing time has been yanked around all season.
The Mavericks extended Hardy before the season on a three-year, $18 million deal, with the third year not fully guaranteed, hoping he would break out as a key bench threat, but that hasn't materialized. Now, as they look to upgrade their frontcourt, a young player like Hardy could be at the top of their priority list to move in any potential deal.
Hardy's new deal could lower his value, as three extra years on a contract wouldn't be ideal for a team trying to clear their future cap space. Especially if they try to attach his contract with Maxi Kleber's, who has another year on his deal remaining after this season.
