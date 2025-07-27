Why Dallas Mavericks trading for LeBron James would make no sense
LeBron James shouldn't be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers despite the noise that surrounds the superstar and the iconic franchise. He has a no-trade clause, so he'd have to dictate where he wants to go, and it'd be hard to convince a team to give up significant assets for a soon-to-be 41-year-old.
However, the Dallas Mavericks are consistently mentioned in rumors for LeBron. Sometimes it's in trade rumors, although NBA insider Marc Stein said they've yet to discuss the framework of the trade, but also mentioned they'd definitely be interested if he were bought out.
In no way should the Mavericks want to trade for LeBron James. He's set to make $52.6 million this season, and if he were to be traded, Bronny James would have to come with him, making it a total of $54.5 million. To match that salary, it would likely take four salaries from the Mavs, likely being Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, and Caleb Martin/Naji Marshall.
A 4-for-2 swap would leave the Mavericks with 14 players (once they officially re-sign Dante Exum), with not a lot of space under the tax apron to make any other moves. As we saw with the Mavs last season, that's not a position they want to be in, in the event someone gets hurt.
This also wouldn't solve the biggest issue with this iteration of the Mavericks: the backcourt. It'd be taking away the team's starting shooting guard for yet another player who is best suited as a power forward in LeBron. Even if they play Cooper Flagg out of position even more as a shooting guard, the team would become arguably too big.
If James is bought out, there's no downside to bringing him in, but that seems extremely unlikely unless he's willing to give up a massive portion of his salary. The speculation is fun, but LeBron James won't be a Maverick this season.
