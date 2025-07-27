Dallas Basketball

Questioning Cooper Flagg's fit with Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg's position in his rookie year with the Dallas Mavericks is up for debate.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Dallas Mavericks are spending the offseason trying to figure out where Cooper Flagg will be in the lineup during his rookie season.

The No. 1 overall pick from Duke could fit in a number of different spots with the Mavericks and the team will have flexibility in regards to where he ends up playing.

The Athletic insider Law Murray looked into where he thinks Flagg will fit when the Mavs return from the offseason in the fall.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dunks against San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dunks against San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix.

Flagg's potential role for Mavs

"Flagg had a rough time making shots in his summer-league opener while starting at power forward. But despite missing 16 of 21 shots against the Los Angeles Lakers (including all five 3s), he had only one turnover while mixing in four assists and three steals. The shot fell two days later against the San Antonio Spurs, and that was all Dallas needed to see, resting Flagg for the last three games. Expect Flagg to start at small forward next to Anthony Davis and a center and to be used frequently on the ball; the Mavericks should be trying to find Flagg on fast breaks as often as possible," Murray wrote.

The Mavs could be one of the biggest teams in the league with Flagg at the small forward position.

If Flagg can excel in that spot with two big men on the roster, the Mavs could find themselves catapulting back up towards the top in the Western Conference standings in the upcoming season.

the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

