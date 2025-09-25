Why Ex-Mavericks coach compared Luka Doncic to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan
The Dallas Mavericks have undergone a lot of transformation since the start of 2025, losing a handful of assistant coaches and changing the face of the franchise from Luka Doncic to a mix of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis after the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. It still doesn't feel real that Doncic isn't a Maverick, even after he signed a three-year extension with the Lakers this offseason.
Among the coaches who departed this year is the legendary player development coach God Shammgod, who is now an assistant with the Orlando Magic, joining Jahmal Mosley, another former Mavs assistant who is now the head coach there.
Shammgod recently appeared on the "Stephen A. Smith Show," where he talked about Luka Doncic, and even compared him to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
"I've been around a lot of great players, and he's probably one of the easiest-going great players I've ever been around," Shammgod started. "He never wanted someone fired, never wanted someone traded, never wanted to tell people what to do with their job, and we live in a world where superstars do that every day.
"And the biggest fact for me was when the popcorn was popping the most, he was there. He wasn't a passenger... He was the driver. In any big game, it's three people I talk about a lot when I say 'It factors.' It's [Michael] Jordan, Kobe [Bryant], and Luka. As young as he is, he got the 'it factor.'"
Shammgod Referred to 'Spooky Times' Within Mavs After Trade
This isn't the only time recently that Shammgod has talked about the trade, as he also discussed it with Cam'Ron on the "It Is What It Is" radio show.
“The thing about Dallas was, it was just getting spooky times, man. I love Dallas, and I’m cool with everyone that’s over there," Shammgod said. "When the thing [Doncic trade] went down, it was one of those things, if someone treats your man like that, it’s a countdown."
Nico Harrison has faced that countdown with more interest than one would want from a general manager, as in the initial trade press conference, he said he may bury himself and Jason Kidd in 3-5 years because of the decision. Mavericks fans are probably wishing he buried himself before the trade was even made.
