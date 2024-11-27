Will Klay Thompson Play in Mavericks-Knicks?
The Dallas Mavericks are facing the New York Knicks at home on Wednesday evening but have a lot of key names that may not play. They were without Quentin Grimes, Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic, and Dante Exum for the entire game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, then lost Dereck Lively II for the second half. All five players are back on the injury report for Wednesday.
Luka Doncic and Dante Exum remain out with their respective wrist injuries. Doncic will be reevaluated this week for his wrist strain and should be back soon, while Exum is out for around another two months.
Quentin Grimes, the former Knick, and Dereck Lively II are both questionable for this game with an illness. Kyrie Irving was dealing with this illness against Atlanta and was on Monday's injury report heading into Monday's game, but he is off the report for this game. Klay Thompson is also questionable with plantar fascia in his left foot.
The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring strain). They're missing center depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns, and their defense has been affected by that. New York's offense has been elite with Towns at center, but their defense has been questionable, at best.
