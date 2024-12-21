Will Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic Play in the Second Mavericks-Clippers Game?
The Dallas Mavericks will play their second straight game at home against the LA Clippers on Saturday after losing 118-95 to the Clips on Thursday. They played that game without Luka Doncic (heel contusion) and Kyrie Irving (shoulder soreness), hoping one or both could be back for this game on Saturday.
Luka Doncic remains out on Saturday with his heel contusion, which he apparently suffered early in Sunday's win over the Golden State Warriors. He may be trying to be 100% healthy for the Christmas game against the Timberwolves.
Kyrie Irving will be back for this game, though, as he's completely off the injury report. They'll need him after the offense looked lost at times on Thursday.
Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), and Brandon Williams (thumb sprain) are all out, as well.
Former Maverick Derrick Jones Jr. is off the injury report for the Clippers after entering Thursday's game as questionable with a hamstring strain, but he played and had eight points. Other than that, there are no changes from the Clippers, with Kawhi Leonard (right knee), Terance Mann (right middle finger), Kobe Brown (back), and PJ Tucker (away from team) are all out.
