Will Luka Doncic or Klay Thompson Play in Mavericks-Jazz?
The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are meeting for the third and final time on Saturday night, with Dallas looking to amend their embarrassing loss in Salt Lake City a few weeks ago. They could be without two of their biggest stars in this game.
Luka Doncic has missed the last four games with a wrist strain, but he is now traveling with the team again. He practiced on Friday, and Jason Kidd said he looked good, but he's listed as doubtful to play on the official injury report.
Klay Thompson has missed the last few games with plantar fascia in his foot, and he'll remain out for this game. Dallas will also be without Dante Exum, who is recovering from wrist surgery.
It looks like the Mavericks are over whatever bug swept through the locker room, as Daniel Gafford is available for this game after missing the last one. Nearly a third of the team was listed on the injury report with an illness over the last week, but that seems to be gone.
The Utah Jazz are down a few players. Jordan Clarkson is out with plantar fasciitis, Kyle Filipowski is out with a lower leg injury, and Taylor Hendricks is out with a fractured fibula. Collin Sexton, who has been dealing with a fractured finger, is available for this game. Lauri Markkanen is available, too, after missing the last game on Wednesday for personal reasons. John Collins is also available after missing Wednesday's game with a knee injury.
