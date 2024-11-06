Dallas Mavericks Final Injury Report vs. Chicago Bulls
The Dallas Mavericks welcome the Chicago Bulls to the American Airlines Center for a Wednesday night matchup. Both teams are coming off bad losses and want to get back on track, but to do so, they'll be going without some key players.
Dallas' injury report has continued to grow this week. Maxi Kleber (right hamstring strain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) remain out with their respective injuries, P.J. Washington will be out with a knee sprain that was announced on Tuesday, and Dereck Lively II is doubtful to play with the shoulder sprain that caused him to miss Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Lively had an MRI on Tuesday, but the results of the imaging haven't been announced by the Mavericks yet. They don't seem to think this injury will keep him out of the rotation for too long.
With P.J. Washington out, Naji Marshall will likely get the starting nod, and he's coming off his best game as a Maverick on Monday: 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds. It was just his sixth career 20-point game. He'll have to help shore up a defense that had a letdown performance on Monday night.
The Chicago Bulls are also banged up, as they'll be without Lonzo Ball, with a right wrist strain, and a few other players who are questionable to go. Josh Giddey (non-COVID illness), Jalen Smith (left knee effusion), and Patrick Williams (right shoulder strain) are probable to play while Zach LaVine (right adductor strain) is questionable.
