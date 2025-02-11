Nightmare continues as Mavericks starter exits Kings game, ruled out with knee injury
The Dallas Mavericks simply cannot catch a break in their frontcourt right now. Dereck Lively II is out with a stress fracture in his ankle, Dwight Powell is out with a right hip strain, P.J. Washington suffered a sprained ankle against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, and Anthony Davis suffered an adductor strain on Saturday, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks, if not longer. So Dallas couldn't afford anyone else to get hurt.
But just 1:14 into the second quarter of Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, Daniel Gafford crumpled to the ground while holding his knee. He was setting a screen when Malik Monk backed up into Gafford's leg, causing it to over-extend. The Mavericks would rule him out for the rest of the game with a right knee sprain. Here's a look at the play.
READ MORE: Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to attend Luka Doncic's Lakers debut
Dallas' frontcourt has been hit as hard as possible with injuries. The only healthy big on the roster right now is Kylor Kelley on a two-way contract. He just made his NBA debut a few weeks ago and doesn't seem to have the favor of Jason Kidd yet, and Monday's matchup against the Kings with Domantas Sabonis could be tough.
With no healthy centers on the roster, the Mavericks may be forced to play guys like Kessler Edwards (also on a two-way contract), Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Naji Marshall at center until they can get some players back. They also don't have space under the first tax apron to sign a veteran until the end of March, thanks to the trades made at the deadline.
READ MORE: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving named 2025 NBA All-Star replacement for Anthony Davis
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter