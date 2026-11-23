The Dallas Mavericks have a situation on their hands, as one of their most important bench pieces is on a two-way contract.

Walter Clayton Jr. signed with the Mavs on a two-way contract after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies just a year after being a top-20 pick. That doesn't happen often, and the Mavs swooped in to add a young player with potential at a massive area of need.

Clayton has been the Mavericks' best guard not named Kyrie Irving, averaging 7.8 PPG and 3.4 APG while shooting 39.3% from three. His numbers may not be eye-popping, but he's the only steady-handed bench guard they have.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Sasser has been in and out of the lineup, as he isn't quite as reliable with the ball in his hands. Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea has only played in a few games because of a knee sprain that he suffered against the Miami Heat.

That has left the ball in the very capable hands of Clayton, who has been as good a bench guard as they could ask for.

Because he's on a two-way contract, though, he's only eligible to play 50 games, and he's already played 16. They still have a lot of time to figure it out, but they'll need to clear a roster spot in order to convert him to a standard contract.

The Mavericks now find themselves in the same situation as before the season when they were trying to open a roster spot for Dwight Powell, but couldn't manage to find the opening. However, they do have one easy path to creating that roster spot.

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse (30) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moussa Cisse Likely the Odd Man Out

As was the case before the season, the decision will likely come down to Moussa Cisse.

The Mavericks matched the offer sheet that he signed with the New York Knicks this offseason, which signed him for $2.2 million this year.

It's an easily movable salary, whether they trade him or release him, and trading him could be an option, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

Cisse has hardly played this season, totaling 13 points and 8 rebounds in the 36 minutes he's played across 10 games. He just isn't very good right now, and head coach Dusty May didn't trust him with minutes, even when their only center options were Daniel Gafford and rookie Morez Johnson Jr., who was struggling with shin splints.

The argument to keep Cisse over Dwight Powell before the season came down to potential, as Cisse is just 24 years old. However, that argument falls flat when comparing him to Clayton, who is 23 and already a much more impactful player.

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