Mavericks Sharpshooter Explains Why Now Was the Time to Enter NBA From Europe

Tarik Biberovic had a few different offers to leave for the NBA over the last few years. Even if the Memphis Grizzlies had his draft rights, it wouldn't have been difficult to acquire them

The Dallas Mavericks ended up being the team to get those rights, acquiring them in the trade that brought over Santi Aldama, while signing him to a two-year, $6 million deal that has a team option on the second season.

So, why was now the time for Biberovic to come over to the NBA, even if he had to pay more than $1 million for his buyout?

“Well, I feel myself marinated. I had the opportunity also last year, but I actually gave up a lot to be here," Biberovic said after practice on Friday.

"I had very good opportunities, like back over there, also from different NBA teams. But me personally... I feel I’m ready for this challenge, because mentally I’m way more mature, and I know how to be on the court, and I’ll give my best to earn every single minute of it.”

While Biberovic has mostly been known as a lethal shooter, he knows it's going to take a lot more than that to last in the NBA.

“Everybody knows I came here as a shooter, but to stay on the court you have to do multiple things. Obviously, it’s an everyday fight,” Biberovic also said.

“We’re here together to make each other better, but still you’re competing every single day, and that’s the beauty of it. Me personally, I have a good size, and I’m trying to bring the physicality, defense, rebounding, high energy, and also basketball IQ.”

How Tarik Biberovic is Surprising Dusty May

Tarik Biberovic will continue to have "Shooter" at the top of his scouting report, but his defense has impressed new head coach Dusty May so far.

“I think his defense has been probably a little bit further along than I anticipated. Just getting him more acclimated, playing off of his teammates, we’re much less structured, per se, than his past team," May said.

Biberovic was brought in to help a Mavericks team that was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA last year, but if he can prove a little more with his passing and his defense, he could push Max Christie and Zaccharie Risacher for real playing time at shooting guard.

Christie is still the favorite to start there, but Biberovic's experience overseas and the spacing of an NBA offense could really benefit him.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Tarik Biberovic (13) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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