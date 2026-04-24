Despite Possible Rumor, Mavericks Should Not Trade for Kawhi Leonard

We are months two away from any real news on roster changes for the Dallas Mavericks, which means the rumors will fly in the meantime. They have a young potential superstar in Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving returning from injury, but they need to make more upgrades if they plan to make it back to the playoffs in 2027.

One of the biggest questions of the offseason across the NBA revolves around the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. The league has been investigating the rumors of the Clippers paying Leonard extra money through Aspiration, a report that initially came out from Pablo Torre, but the league has yet to act on it. If the Clippers decide to trade him before the NBA can act, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel mentioned the Mavericks as a team that would make sense.

“This is not a report saying that this team is going to pursue him, but just looking at the numbers of what could work, and a team that wants to become more competitive, what about the Dallas Mavericks? You've got Cooper Flagg, who's coming off an incredible rookie season," Siegel said. "Kyrie Irving is coming back, you have movable contracts there… maybe that's something that Kawhi would consider."

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) battle for the loose ball during the over time period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavericks Trading for Kawhi Leonard Would Be a Mistake

As much as the Dallas Mavericks want to get back to the playoffs, trading assets for Kawhi Leonard would not be the way to do it. There's a chance the NBA voids Leonard's contract, and he ends up a free agent this offseason anyway.

To trade for Leonard, the Mavericks would have to combine the salaries of P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, and probably A.J. Johnson, while adding the trade exception they received from the Anthony Davis trade, to match Leonard's $50 million salary. The Mavericks shouldn't want to give up any of the draft capital they received in the Davis trade, as they don't have much to begin with.

If Leonard becomes a free agent by the NBA voiding his contract, then it becomes a fascinating conversation. A trio of Leonard, Flagg, and Irving would be a thrill to watch, especially once they add a lottery pick to that group. They'd still have Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford roaming down low, and with bench options of Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and others, that could be a great team. Giving up assets to trade for Leonard would not be the way to do it, though.

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