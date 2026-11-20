The Dallas Mavericks have been awaiting the return of center Dereck Lively II as he recovers from foot surgery nearly a year ago. They've let him take his recovery at his own pace, as both parties want to ensure that he'll be as healthy as possible moving forward.

There had been no solid updates on Lively's progress since the start of the preseason, and with the Mavericks needing some better interior defense, fans were wondering about his recovery.

Finally, we got some this week.

First, Lively was handing out food for a Thanksgiving drive, where he said, "I'm playing this year, but not playing yet. I'm going to be back soon; don't worry."

Dereck Lively gives update about his health status.



"I'm playing this year... I'm going to be back soon don't worry."



Can mean anything but atleast he will return sometime this season instead of ruled out.@LeiterIsKing @hoopaflagg @JR6551 @KishiHoopz @kyriewolves @legoat2348 pic.twitter.com/Cz0D43CW2o — KyrieIrvingSZN (@BorzBratherAlt) November 20, 2026

Mavericks head coach Dusty May was asked for an update at practice on Friday, and he gave a similar tune to what we hear about a lot of injuries.

"I asked the same question this morning, and close is a term that was used by D-Live. And when you look at it from the magnitude that he's been out for a while. He's doing a lot more now, but close, I'm not sure what close is," May said. "I would have to defer to our medical staff on that. He's in great spirits. He's moving well. I don't know what the exact ramp-up and build-up is, but he's progressing."

While that still isn't a timeline and is mostly just coach speak, it's good to hear that Lively is progressing.

2025 was a wild calendar year for him, suffering a stress fracture in January of the year that was misdiagnosed as a sprained ankle by Nico Harrison's horrific training staff. That needed surgery. He had another procedure in the 2025 offseason to remove bone spurs. Then, after playing in just 7 games of the 2025-26 season, he had surgery on the same foot to hopefully clean up any future issues.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lively has added a lot of muscle in the meantime, which is something that was needed. It would be a surprise if he plays in the next few weeks, but hopefully we can see him on the court before the end of the calendar year.

The Mavericks and Lively didn't come to terms on a contract extension before the start of the season, which was the deadline for the 2023 first-round picks. They can always extend him in the offseason, or they could have him play on the qualifying offer, which seems likely.

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