European Sharpshooter to Join Dallas Mavericks After Trade

The Dallas Mavericks recently acquired the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic from the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Santi Aldama trade, which still hasn't become official technically. It's likely to become official today.

Initially, there was a lot of doubt about whether Biberovic would make it over to the NBA this year, even if he was looking to do so.

Biberovic had just signed a three-year deal last offseason with his club in Istanbul, Fenerbahce, which left a reported buyout of $2 million. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the most the Mavericks could contribute towards that was $900,000, meaning Biberovic (or someone else) would have to cover the remaining $1.1 million.

There was also a pending deadline of July 7th for his club to have a resolution on his status for next season, despite their season just ending. It seems that decision has been made.

According to Marc Stein, the Mavericks have reached a two-year deal with Biberovic, who has informed Fenerbahce of his decision to leave for the NBA.

A European outlet reported that it was a two-year, $14 million deal with a team option on the second year. However, Stein has clarified that it's a two-year, $6 million deal, and it does have that team option.

UPDATE: The trade to make him a Maverick is still pending, but league sources say Tarik Biberović has informed Fenerbahçe he’s leaving for the NBA.



After acquiring him from Memphis, Dallas is expected to sign Biberović to a two-year, $6 million deal with a team option in Year 2. https://t.co/Dx3BNoqq1i — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 7, 2026

Dallas Mavericks Land Their Sharpshooter

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA last season, and they knew that they needed to get better there.

They traded for Santi Aldama, who can play either the 4 or 5, and he is a good three-point shooter.

Now, they get an actual sharpshooter, as Biberovic has shot at least 39.9% from three in each of his last six seasons between the EuroLeague and Super League, going above 42.8% in five of the six. In this last season, he averaged 12.3 PPG while shooting 48.9% from deep, taking more than 5 per game.

That's the kind of shooting that the Mavericks need. Klay Thompson isn't guaranteed to stay on the roster, as he's on an expiring contract and wants to be on a contender. The Mavericks aren't that close to contending right now.

Max Christie and Kyrie Irving are also great shooters, but the list of respected shooters stops there. Biberovic will be an instant upgrade to the perimeter shooting.

As of now, the Mavericks are full on roster spots. Trade could (and need to) happen, but we'll have to see if Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz have any more trades.

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