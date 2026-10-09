Former First Overall Pick Has Playoff Expectations for Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks made a savvy move when they traded for former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from the Atlanta Hawks, using only Ryan Nembhard and a second-round pick to get the job done.

While Risacher wasn't playing too well in Atlanta, and he wouldn't have been the first overall pick in most drafts, he still has talent. With his size and shooting ability, he could grow into a prototypical 3&D wing.

All of the pressure should be off his shoulders now that he's in a new location and doesn't have to worry about being the next face of the franchise. That's what Cooper Flagg is for.

Risacher is of the belief that the Mavericks have what it takes to be a playoff team.

"The one thing about this team is how much we like to work together, and we're definitely building something special. I love being a part of it." Risacher was then asked if playoffs were in the future, to which he just answered, "Hell yeah."

Zaccharie Risacher says the Mavericks are building something special and they are absolutely making the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/0dtOWXtpYw — Damien Peters (@DamienPetersNBA) October 8, 2026

Risacher should know what a playoff team looks like, as the Hawks made the playoffs last year and gave the eventual New York Knicks a respectable fight. Unfortunately, Risacher wasn't a huge part of the playoff rotation.

Their head coach, Quin Snyder, seemed to lose faith in the former first overall pick, but he's never been the best at developing young players.

It's a new situation with Dusty May coming in, who just won a national championship at Michigan, so he had no choice but to develop young talent.

Oct 06, 2026; Macau, CHN; Dallas Mavericks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during a practice session before the 2026 China Games in Macao at The Venetian Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vernon Bryant/Dallas Mavericks via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Zaccharie Risacher Fits With Mavericks

Just based on the videos we've seen so far in training camp, Risacher looks a little more energetic and free so far.

Risacher admitted to feeling the pressure of being the first overall pick in Atlanta, especially as he started falling out of the rotation in the playoffs. He even admitted that he didn't really understand what was happening.

The Mavericks should be a much better fit. He has other young players to play and build with that Atlanta didn't want to culminate.

Now, he still has to earn his minutes, and he's not even guaranteed to start, but it wouldn't be surprising if he starts by the end of the season. He has a higher ceiling than Max Christie, who started most games at shooting guard last year.

Risacher is tall for a shooting guard, but that's what his game is. The Mavericks could have some fun defensive lineups with him on the floor next to Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Dereck Lively II (once he's healthy).

He'll probably average somewhere around 10 PPG, but it'll depend on his three-point shooting.

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