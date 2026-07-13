How to Watch Mavericks vs Grizzlies in NBA Summer League Tonight

The Dallas Mavericks will play their third game of the 2026 NBA Summer League tonight, as they'll face off against the Memphis Grizzlies and third overall pick Cameron Boozer.

It hasn't been a great start to the Summer League for the Mavs, as they've lost by double digits in their first two games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The loss against the Lakers was particularly ugly, as Dallas scored just 26 points in the second half.

The Summer League is normally used for development and growth, especially for the rookies, but we've instead seen a lot of Ryan Nembhard playing poorly. He's finished tied for the lowest plus/minus in each of the last two games.

At this point, it would be more productive to let Sergio De Larrea run the offense and let him go through the bumps of doing so. The 25th overall pick has really struggled to score, but he also hasn't received many opportunities in his off-ball positioning so far. When he's been driving and passing, he looks good.

We know what Nembhard is, and that's a below-average NBA player, so watching him isolate and turn the ball over isn't helping the young guys at all.

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Dallas Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft holds his jersey during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'd also like to see Morez Johnson Jr. get more opportunities on the perimeter. He has the versatility to play either frontcourt position, but he's mostly played at center so far.

While the flashes of him putting the ball on the floor and driving have been there, we want to see his compatibility with someone like Cooper Flagg.

This game will put Johnson's defensive abilities on display against Cameron Boozer, the third overall pick of the draft. Boozer had 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 7/12 shooting.

Boozer won national player of the year at Duke last season, but there were a lot of questions about his ability to translate to the NBA. A matchup against Johnson will be a great test.

The Grizzlies also have 2025 lottery pick Cedric Coward, former Maverick Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and 2023 lottery pick Taylor Hendricks, who came over in the trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. He suffered a brutal injury against the Mavericks a few years ago, which impacted his development substantially.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies in Summer League Action

Date/Time: Monday, July 13th, 6 p.m. CST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Team Records: Mavericks 0-2, Grizzlies 1-0

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +9.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +350, Grizzlies -480

Over/Under: 180.5