Jason Kidd Possibly Finds Next Opportunity After Mavericks Firing

The Dallas Mavericks dismissed former head coach Jason Kidd late enough in the process that it made it tough for him to find a new head coaching opportunity.

While that may not be the primary reason, Kidd was passed over this offseason for any new head coaching jobs, leaving people wondering what was next for the 10-time All-Star and former head coach.

NBA insider Marc Stein revealed on Monday that Kidd is in "advanced talks" to join ESPN for their studio coverage this season. With the start of the 2026-27 season just two weeks away at this point, it should be solidified soon.

NEWS: ESPN is in advanced talks to hire former Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to add him to their NBA studio coverage, @TheSteinLine has learned.



Kidd was fired by the Mavericks in May after five seasons and two weeks after Masai Ujiri’s hiring as president of basketball operations. pic.twitter.com/a9RlVamcLe — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 5, 2026

The last time Kidd was fired, which was from the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017-18 season, he took a year off before popping up as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season, the year they won the championship. He was an assistant there for two seasons before becoming the Mavericks' head coach.

It looks like Kidd will be following a similar path this time, too.

As far as the fit, Kidd in the studio is a little questionable. He wasn't always the most personable or interesting to listen to at his press conferences, except when he was lashing out at people questioning him for playing Cooper Flagg at point guard. But he often just spoke in a monotone voice, which isn't always the most interesting, especially for TV.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jason Kidd Still Wants to Coach

In an interview at the NBA House in the Philippines last month, Kidd revealed that he still wants to coach if the opportunity arises.

"Yeah, I think I love coaching. I love to watch players get better. I want to win. I want to help the team win," Kidd said. "And so I would never say no to coaching. Maybe somewhere down the future, but also right now I'm just at home really trying to enjoy my family. And then also just watching the game and seeing if I can help others still from the coaching side. I'm always talking to Jalen Brunson and to Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. So just trying to help others now that I'm not coaching."

It will be interesting to see if Kidd gets another opportunity. He's been the head coach of four franchises and has only won 50 games twice, making the playoffs in 5 of his 10 seasons coaching.

Teams that could be looking for a new head coach next year include the LA Clippers (if Ty Lue decides he wants better), the Portland Trail Blazers (who signed Micah Nori to a one-year deal), and the Washington Wizards.

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