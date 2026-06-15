Monday Mavericks Mock Draft: Who Does Latest Intel Point to One Week Out?

The 2026 NBA Draft is now just 8 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks only seem to be connected with one name at the top. With most mock drafts, I'll usually run a simulation using ESPN's mock draft simulator, but this is going to be more of a mock draft roundup, using names commonly linked to the Mavs in other mock drafts.

Is there a consensus on any of the selections? For this, I looked at 6 different recent mock drafts from ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, SB Nation, CBS Sports, and NBC Sports Bay Area.

ESPN was the only one that went into the second round with their mock draft, so this will just be a first-round mock.

9th Overall: Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

Of the six mock drafts I pulled, Burries was the selection with the 9th pick in five of them, and I was a little surprised it wasn't unanimous. There has been a lot of talk over the last few weeks that Burries has been turning down other workouts in hopes of landing in Dallas, as his agent, Rich Paul, works to make it happen.

In some of these mock drafts, Burries was taken ahead of Houston guard Kingston Flemings, which would be a big mistake, to me. However, a lot of people are buying into the two-way upside that Burries could have next to Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg.

"Burries can walk into a supporting off-ball role next to Kyrie Irving in the backcourt and then potentially blossom into an on-ball co-star for Cooper Flagg down the line. It might be a win-now-and-win-later type of addition," Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote.

30th Overall: Sergio de Larrea, Guard, Spain

As expected, there was a wide range of opinions on what the Mavericks should do with the 30th pick. The draft can play out in a lot of different ways, and it's impossible to predict what will happen in the 29 picks before.

In the six mock drafts I looked at, Sergio de Larrea was the selection in three, Arkansas' Meleek Thomas had one selection, Texas' Dailyn Swain had one, and Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson had one.

De Larrea possesses intriguing size at 6'6", but still projects to be a point guard. The league is looking for bigger guards, and de Larrea certainly fits the mold. With the Mavericks looking to upgrade the backcourt, he could have the long-term potential needed.

"He measured officially at 6-foot-6 barefoot with a 6-9 wingspan, giving him massive dimensions for a ball handler, and is coming off a solid season in Spain, where he played a major part on a strong Valencia team and shot just under 40% from 3. Although de Larrea isn't particularly quick, his playmaking feel and positional size give him clear potential to grow into a role," Jeremy Woo of ESPN said.

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