NBA Champion Coach Leaving Dallas Mavericks for Golden State Warriors

When Dusty May became the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, changes were expected on the coaching staff. He was going to want to get his guys in, which meant most of the previous staff had to find new positions.

One of those former staff members has found his next opportunity.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, former Mavericks associate head coach Frank Vogel will land on the Golden State Warriors' bench under Steve Kerr. Vogel had been an advisor with the Mavs for the 2024-25 season, then became a full-time assistant last season with Jason Kidd.

Vogel and Kidd were on the same staff with the Los Angeles Lakers when Vogel was the head coach, and Kidd was his assistant. They went on to win a championship together in 2020 in the bubble.

Frank Vogel is poised to join Steve Kerr’s coaching staff in Golden State, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 12, 2026

Soon after, Kidd became the head coach of the Mavericks, while Vogel would be with the Lakers until 2022. He was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns for the 2022-23 season, was fired after that one season, then took a year off before helping the Mavs.

Now that Jason Kidd is no longer the coach of the Mavs, it was never expected for Vogel to stay on Dusty May's staff.

Before the Lakers, Vogel had also been the head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2010 to 2026 and the Orlando Magic from 2016 to 2018. He took a year off before leading the Lakers.

Vogel fills the spot of Terry Stotts in Golden State, another former Mavericks assistant, who stepped down following the season in search of a head coaching opportunity, one that wasn't found.

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Frank Vogel looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dusty May's Coaching Staff Taking Shape in Dallas

Now that Dusty May has settled in Dallas, he's gotten to work on establish his new coaching staff.

He has brought in Willie Green, the former head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, to be one of his primary assistants. Having that NBA coaching experience on the bench will be huge for May's first time in the NBA.

He held over player development coach Phil Handy and assistant coach Josh Broghamer, giving some stability on the staff.

Joe Boylan was desired by the Milwaukee Bucks, but he decided to join the Mavericks and is currently the head coach of the Summer League team.

According to a few people who cover Michigan, Drew Williamson and Mody Maor will be following Dusty May from Ann Arbor to Dallas, as well.

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