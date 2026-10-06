NBA Teams Still Monitoring Mavericks Starter in Trade Rumors

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington revealed last week that new team president Masai Ujiri told him that he wouldn't be traded, and that if he was, Ujiri would give him a heads-up.

Washington said that he's the exact type of player that Ujiri likes having, and Ujiri's history with the Toronto Raptors backs that up.

However, NBA teams are still keeping an eye on the situation, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

"...The perception among various rival teams persists that Dallas would ultimately consider offers for the 28-year-old since its roster features countless forwards of all sizes behind [Cooper] Flagg and [Naji] Marshall," Stein reported in his Substack. "New to the group just since last season ended: Former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, prized rookie Morez Johnson Jr., and offseason import Tarik Biberović."

Washington is entering the first season of a four-year, $88 million contract extension, which some teams see as a little overpriced right now, but because the Mavs just extended Naji Marshall on a cheaper, three-year deal, some think it makes Washington expendable.

Between Marshall and Washington, Marshall is a better ball-handler and better at defending smaller guards, but Washington is the more versatile defender and the better three-point shooter, which is generally more valuable.

Still, the Mavericks are planning to keep both for now. Questions remain about Washington's fit alongside Cooper Flagg, but they hope that the return of Kyrie Irving can help facilitate the offense more.

Sep 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P.J. Washington May Not Have Much Value

It would be surprising if the Mavericks didn't at least canvas the league to see what Washington's value might have been.

With how little future draft capital they have, they owe it to themselves to explore pathways to add more picks.

Washington's contract, ankle issues over the last two seasons, and streaky three-point shooting probably made it tough to move him. There's a world where he plays better with Irving back in the lineup, and the Mavericks look to move him closer to the deadline.

The Mavericks simply have too many forwards right now and just invested a lot in Morez Johnson Jr., selecting him with the 9th overall pick of a talented draft class.

A lot will also depend on how well the Mavericks are playing. If they're in the playoff hunt near the deadline, they may not want to make any big moves, even if they should be focusing on building around Cooper Flagg for the future.

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