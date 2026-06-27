New Details Emerge On Dereck Lively’s Future With Mavericks

Dereck Lively II is the biggest wild card for the Dallas Mavericks. As talented as he is, he's rarely been healthy enough to make a difference. He was vital to the run to the NBA Finals in 2024, but he has played just 41 games since, including just 7 games last year before he needed season-ending foot surgery.

Lively had three procedures on the same foot in 2025, stemming from a stress fracture that was misdiagnosed as a sprained ankle. He was getting close to returning before they found the fracture. He also needed bone spurs removed last offseason.

The Mavericks need a player like him on the court, as he's comfortable getting the ball in a short roll and passing out to an open shooter. Not every center is capable of that, as simple as it sounds. That's something that can take the offense up a notch. However, he can't be relied upon to stay healthy given his history.

Should that injury history have the Mavericks thinking about other options?

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) looks on during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NBA Teams Sniffing Around on Dereck Lively II Trades

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on the DLLS Mavs podcast, a few teams around the NBA have shown "exploratory interest" in Dereck Lively II. More than likely, teams are seeing if the Mavericks would be willing to sell low on Lively, who is talented enough to be a ceiling-raiser on both ends of the floor. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks are among those known to be looking for a center.

Luka Doncic would probably love to play with Dereck Lively again, as his athleticism made him a perfect fit for Doncic's lobs. He's also mobile enough on defense to switch onto the perimeter on occasion, but he is also long and athletic enough to be a great rim protector.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon said with D Magazine that he does not expect Lively to be moved this offseason.

The issue with any potential trade for Lively is that he would have next to no value. He's played in just 41 games over the last two seasons, which is nowhere near enough to rely on him being a part of the future. Most players from his draft class will be discussing extensions this offseason, but it feels like the Mavericks will wait on that.

Unless Lively suddenly turns in a healthy season, which feels unlikely given he still hasn't started running or jumping since surgery in December, he could be headed toward a qualifying offer next offseason.

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