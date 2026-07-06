New Report Reveals Mavericks Battled Lakers, Clippers For Veteran

The LA Clippers agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal with Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura on Monday, just ahead of the lifting of the NBA's moratorium period. It turns out that the Dallas Mavericks actually got involved late before he chose the Clippers.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "The Mavericks, who still possess the full $15 million midlevel, emerged as a suitor for Rui Hachimura along with the Clippers on top of Brooklyn's long-held interest ... but Hachimura had a clear intention to stay in LA after 3 1/2 seasons as a Laker."

The Brooklyn Nets were another team that showed interest, and they actually have cap space, while other teams like the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves would've been interested at a lesser price.

The Mavericks, who still possess the full $15 million midlevel, emerged as a suitor for Rui Hachimura along with the Clippers on top of Brooklyn's long-held interest ... but Hachimura had a clear intention to stay in LA after 3 1/2 seasons as a Laker. https://t.co/PqxJ18SDF0 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 6, 2026

Instead, Hachimura stays in Los Angeles, just switching franchises from the Lakers to the Clippers. The Lakers initially acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in 2023 in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a handful of second-round picks.

Hachimura is coming off a solid season, averaging 11.5 PPG while shooting 44.3% from three.

That improvement in three-point shooting is what made him a valuable commodity, and he showed he could play alongside ball-dominant players like Luka Doncic and LeBron James. He should have a little more freedom with the Clippers since their best players are Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram.

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mavericks Fall Short on Rui Hachimura, Thankfully

The Dallas Mavericks still have the full midlevel exception opened, as Marc Stein noted, but there aren't many free agents actually worth giving $15 million to this year. Hachimura is good enough, but the last thing the Mavericks need right now is another forward.

We've talked a lot the last few days about the Mavericks needing to unload some bodies in the frontcourt, as they have six players who play best as power forwards. Adding Hachimura would've made it seven.

If they could make a trade to send P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, and/or Naji Marshall elsewhere and get assets back, that would help a lot.

In the meantime, the Mavericks really need to add players to the backcourt. Kyrie Irving will be returning from injury, but they could use another point guard besides Ryan Nembhard.

The recently drafted Sergio De Larrea is likely to be a shooting guard until he gets better ball-control, and Max Christie and Klay Thompson are the only other two guards.

Playmaking was a big issue last season, and they've done little to address that. Hachimura would not have helped.

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