Mitchell Robinson Finally Explains How He Broke Finger Ahead of NBA Finals After Leaving Knicks

The last few months have been an absolute whirlwind for ex-Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

A key big man off the bench for New York—and the team’s longest-tenured player in 2025–26—Robinson helped the Knicks beat Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the NBA Finals. He drove his own massive truck through the Canyon of Heroes for New York’s championship parade. And weeks later, is heading off to join the Celtics, a casualty of the NBA’s second apron as the Knicks look to retain most of its core without sacrificing roster flexibility.

While New York awaited its NBA Finals opponent after sweeping the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, it was unclear whether Robinson would be able to suit up in the Finals at all, after a mysterious finger injury threatened to sideline him.

On May 28, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Robinson had suffered a broken right pinky finger with no timetable for his return. The franchise didn’t help matters by keeping details of the off-court injury very quiet.

Fast forward a few days to June 3, and Robinson was able to play in Game 1 and each Finals game from that point forward. He averaged 13.4 minutes per game, scoring 3.6 points and grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game while playing some very important defensive possessions against Wembanyama during the series.

As he departs for Boston, Robinson has finally shed some light on the situation that led to his mysterious injury.

Mitchell Robinson posted a statement to Facebook to clarify his injury ahead of the NBA Finals

Mitchell Robinson rode in his own truck during the Knicks’ ticker tape parade in New York. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Robinson’s Facebook page on Sunday morning:

“I would like to address the concerns regarding my finger, which was actually my knuckle. To provide some context, I had been dealing with personal issues, relationship problems, and internal struggles, which affected my performance on the basketball court. In this league I simply follow the instructions given to me y’all have seen videos of everything I’m very capable of doing.

“Moving forward to the Eastern Conference finals, after our victory in Cleveland, everything seemed to be going well. We were celebrating our achievement, but for me, things took a turn for the worse. As many of you know, I am a compassionate and private person who enjoys listening to country music. Without going into details about my upbringing, I am extremely protective of my siblings, whom I care for deeply. Upon returning to New York, I received an unexpected phone call, and my family members contacted me, informing me that my youngest brother had been involved in a car accident. I did not see the messages until I arrived home late that night.

“As the eldest sibling, I felt a deep sense of concern, and I immediately went into panic mode. I began returning calls and texts, and when I FaceTimed my brother, I thought he was deceased. He was wearing a neck brace, unresponsive, and not speaking. I broke down in tears, feeling like a failure for not being able to protect my siblings. Being 910 miles away, I felt helpless. In a moment of frustration, I banged my hand on my truck. As many of you know, I have a deep affection for my trucks, but my siblings and daughter are my top priority.

“Before judging someone, it is essential to understand their circumstances, which may not be publicly known. Life is unpredictable, and it is how we respond to challenges that truly matters. After consulting with doctors, I was able to gain the confidence in myself to go in and get the job done and WE DID 2026 NBA at the end of the day I battled with so much throughout this season even made a huge sacrifice to not see my daughter as much this season because I needed to focus and lock in so she can have a better future than I did.”

Robinson to the Celtics: ex-Knicks center’s new contract and posts after leaving New York

Mitchell Robinson will be a key frontcourt player for the Celtics, who badly needed a center this offseason. | USA TODAY Sports

The last few weeks must have been bittersweet for Robinson. He leaves New York as an NBA champion, capping a strong eight-year run with the Knicks.

After making over $67 million through those eight seasons, Robinson signed a three-year deal worth $47,388,600 with the Celtics, per Spotrac, making a slightly higher average salary than the four-year, $60 million deal he just finished with New York.

“I can’t wait to prove them wrong,” Robinson posted to Facebook two days after signing with Boston in free agency, adding, “Fresh start at life!” a day later.

Robinson figures to play significant minutes alongside the Celtics’ recently re-signed starting center Neemias Queta. The team is undergoing significant changes after trading Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, but should still be competitive in the Eastern Conference.

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