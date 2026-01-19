Things could get messy if Mavericks keep Anthony Davis past trade deadline

The Dallas Mavericks trade deadline last season was defined by Luka Doncic. This year, it's centered around Anthony Davis, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago for Doncic.

The Mavericks are linked in trade rumors with several teams for Davis, who has not lived up to expectations since arriving in Dallas. A big reason behind that is his injuries, which have been frequent in the 12 months he's been with the team. ESPN insiders Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst are looking at the possibility of Davis being traded at the deadline on Feb. 5 or sometime in the summer.

"Part of the reason a Davis trade has generated so much discussion is the fact the Mavericks are currently slated to be nearly a $400 million team in combined payroll and luxury taxes in the 2026-27 season -- a figure no one around the league expects them to pay," ESPN wrote.

"But Dallas has said it will continue to take calls leading up to the deadline, and could potentially look at other ways to cut future money and lower those bills beyond a Davis deal.

"That would allow the Mavericks to then decide who is going to run their front office, and then decide on a direction for not only Davis but also Kyrie Irving, as they build around Cooper Flagg."

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis looks to pass against the Utah Jazz. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Mavericks have big Anthony Davis decision

The Mavericks have to figure out the best course of action for Davis, but his latest hand injury may force the team to pass on trading him ahead of the deadline. This timeline may spill into the offseason, where the team will have more options to trade him.

With just two weeks or so before the trade deadline, the Mavericks have suitors for Davis that include the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, but that list could grow if the team chooses to wait until the offseason.

In the meantime, the Mavs are back in action against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT inside Madison Square Garden.

