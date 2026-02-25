3 Overreactions as Mavericks Hold Off Nets In Tank Battle

The Dallas Mavericks flew in on Tuesday afternoon to play the Brooklyn Nets due to a snowstorm, as both teams wanted to make sure to get this fight for the tank in. Both of these teams are fighting for better lottery odds, and the Nets have been out-tanking the Mavs as of late.

Dallas broke a 10-game losing streak on Sunday by beating the Indiana Pacers, which has the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn entered this game on a four-game losing streak after losing by double digits to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Nets were determined to tank more in this game, especially in the first half. Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson each had 12 points in the first half, with Klay drilling four three-pointers to create some separation.

The first quarter was mostly neck-and-neck, even as Marvin Bagley III and Daniel Gafford were each doing damage at the rim. Klay Thompson's first three-pointer of the game made ita 7-point game, which is what the difference would be at the end of the quarter.

Dallas built on the lead in the second, getting it up to 15 on multiple occasions. The first happened with free throws from Max Christie, but Marvin Bagley's strong play kept the lead in double digits. By the end of the half, the Mavericks were up 76-64 because of a late half shot from Naji Marshall.

Brooklyn slightly cut into the lead in the third quarter, hitting a few threes late in the quarter to make a more significant dent near the end. It would be a stepback from Terance Mann, and it felt like the game was on at that point. Eventually, back-to-back threes from Mann would cut the Mavs' lead to two. He would miss a chance to tie the game, and Klay Thompson hit a logo three to create some separation again.

From there, the Mavericks would be able to keep the Nets at a distance and go on to win, 123-114. It's the second straight win for the Mavs, which will not help their tanking efforts.

Here are three overreactions from this win.

1. Naji Marshall Does Not Care About Your Tanking Plans

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall is too good a player to consistently tank, especially against these horrifically bad teams. The Mavericks are only kind of bad. He was the biggest difference-maker in the first half, but ended up with 21 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds.

2. Marvin Bagley III Is Usually a Tank Commander...

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Marvin Bagley III has been on a lot of bad teams and has found himself on another. But he was arguably the biggest reason the Mavs won this game. He finished with a team-high 22 points on 10/13 shooting, making a huge difference on the interior. He's making a big case to be brought back next season.

3. The Game is Slowing Down for Brandon Williams

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams was electric in his minutes tonight, finishing with 19 points and 10 assists. The broadcast mentioned how he's starting to see the game differently, and this matchup was a perfect example. He may have been going against mostly rookies, but it was a good performance nonetheless, and proving that the Mavs don't necessarily need to convert Ryan Nembhard to a standard contract.

