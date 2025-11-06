3 overreactions as Mavericks reach new low by losing to Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks returned home on Wednesday night to play the woeful New Orleans Pelicans, who were playing on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up their first win of the season on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
In hopes of finding more offense, Jason Kidd inserted D'Angelo Russell into the starting lineup instead of Klay Thompson, which was something fans had been clamoring for. Cooper Flagg just clearly isn't a point guard, and he looked better this season when paired with a real point guard. So, it made sense on paper.
And then they came out and scored 19 points in the entire first quarter against the second-worst defense in the NBA. So, maybe the whole team is just bad? They found themselves down by 13 early in this game, but they got themselves back in it in the second quarter, then eventually took the lead in the third. P.J. Washington was P.J. Washington, just doing anything and everything needed. Thompson hit timely shots off the bench. Cooper Flagg was doing well in transition.
But they could never get away from the Pelicans, which gave us a back-and-forth fourth quarter. That's until the Mavericks found themselves down by 8 with about four minutes to play. A 7-0 run got them back into it, getting five points from Daniel Gafford, before Saddiq Bey, who finished this game with _ points, hit a lefty layup through traffic to push the lead back to three with about a minute remaining.
Cooper Flagg and Jose Alvarado traded to free throw trips to keep the lead at three. Daniel Gafford brought the lead back down to one, but then Derik Queen was fouled going for a layup with 11 seconds remaining, where he'd go 1/2, giving the Mavs a chance to tie or take the lead for the win.
Flagg missed the tying shot from the free-throw line, and the Pelicans would go on to win 101-99.
Here are three overreactions from Wednesday night's loss.
1. There is No Saving This Offense
Kyrie Irving will come back at some point this season. But he alone is not going to turn this from the worst offense in the NBA to one of the better ones. This team needs to add more perimeter talent, specifically with shooting and playmaking, which are the things that matter in the NBA.
If they're going to struggle against the New Orleans Pelicans, they're going to struggle against everyone. The Pelicans came into the game allowing an average of 123.9 points per game, the third-most in the NBA, and had the second-worst defensive rating. And the Mavericks scored 99 points.
2. Klay Thompson Needs to Keep Coming Off the Bench, Or Trade Him
I feel bad for Klay Thompson, but he just does not fit a roster that has this little playmaking. He played decent off the bench, scoring 11 points on 4/7 shooting, which is much more efficient than he's been at any point this season, but he's making too much money to be just "decent."
A trade may be best for both sides, especially at Thompson's cap hit, but it's hard to imagine another team being too interested in him at this stage of his career. If he still had Luka Doncic feeding him passes, this is a different conversation.
3. AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson?
Start up the lottery machines because this team may be picking near the top of the 2026 NBA Draft again. A loss to the Pelicans puts anything in play.
It's highly unrealistic that the Mavericks will find themselves at the top of the draft again, but it will be a VERY talented crop of players led by BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson. Those are the two favorites to be the first pick.
