Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid set for first matchup since 2023 in Mavericks-76ers

The Dallas Mavericks will start the new year with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, hoping to break a three-game losing streak, and also hoping to make up for losing to the 76ers a few weeks ago. These teams just played on December 20th, with the 76ers coming away with a 121-114 win as Tyrese Maxey exploded for 38 points.

Anthony Davis played in that game, putting up 24 points and 15 rebounds, while former MVP Joel Embiid did not play in that game, which has been common throughout the careers of the two big men. In fact, since Joel Embiid entered the league in 2014, the two star bigs have only played against each other eight times.

Embiid has dominated those appearances, too, as his teams have a 7-1 record in those games while averaging 27.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 3.7 APG, while Davis is at 24.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, and 2.6 APG.

New Year's Day has a chance to be the 9th meeting between the two former Team USA teammates. Anthony Davis, who missed the last two games with adductor soreness, is off the injury report for this game and should play his usual 30-34 minutes, per Jason Kidd. He is at the center of a lot of trade rumors, so the Mavericks need a big performance from him in this matchup.

Meanwhile, Embiid is listed as "probable" to play with a right ankle sprain and right knee injury management. Embiid has only played in 14 games this season, while Davis has appeared in 16, but left two of those early with injuries.

Dallas Mavericks-Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dante Exum (right knee surgery), and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery). It seems like an update could be coming soon on Irving, who tore his ACL early last March, but they're being cautious with his rehab.

D'Angelo Russell is questionable with an illness. They could also hold two-way guys like Miles Kelly and Moussa Cisse out to keep their eligibility.

The 76ers will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain) and Trendon Watford (left adductor strain), while Johni Broome and recently signed MarJon Beauchamp will be playing in the G-League.

This game will be at 7:30 p.m. CST from the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are coming off a winless road trip and are probably happy to be home.

