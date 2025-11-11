Cooper Flagg’s mom has interesting reaction to 'Fire Nico' chants

The Dallas Mavericks made the move on Tuesday morning to fire general manager Nico Harrison, which Mavericks fans have been begging for since he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February. "Fire Nico" chants have been raining down in nearly every home game since, including in Monday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, which saw the Mavs blow a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Forward P.J. Washington went to the free-throw line for three shots with the Mavericks down by three with about a second remaining. "Fire Nico" chants rained down after he made the first one, and he'd miss the second and intentionally missed the third, effectively ending the game.

And it was at that point that everyone knew, until Harrison was fired, the vibes were just going to be bad.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks manager Nico Harrison looks on before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One fan tweeted, "Cooper Flagg should not have to listen to 'Fire Nico' chants when a teammate of his is at the free throw line with the game on the line. Nico Harrison will be a huge distraction and a stain on this franchise until he is fired. Get rid of him as soon as possible so we can all move forward."

That post was retweeted by Kelly Flagg, Cooper's mother. She clarified her repost by tweeting, "Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico. It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down.



"It’s done now so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead."

Mavericks Should Have a Much Better Atmosphere Now

Not every fan will be bought back in; it's going to take time for the fanbase to heal. But this was an olive branch. Firing Nico Harrison was a large step in the right direction.

Reporters have come out and said that Mavs players had preferred playing on the road because it felt like the fans were rooting against the team. The fans wanted the players to do well, but they wanted the downfall of Nico Harrison after he ruined their team.

With Nico Harrison out of the picture, I'd expect an ELECTRIC atmosphere on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. These two teams used to have a great rivalry because of Luka Doncic and Devin Booker. Doncic may be gone, but fans never forget, and they will bring the energy on Wednesday night.

