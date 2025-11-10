Cooper Flagg's slow start has Mavericks struggling in NBA power rankings
The Dallas Mavericks are slowly trying to dig themselves out of a hole they find themselves in after the first 10 games of the season.
Signs of promise came in a win on the road against the Washington Wizards, but that isn't going to get the entire job done. PFSN writer Brandon Austin conducted a recent power rankings where the Mavs came in at No. 25.
"The Dallas Mavericks’ season has been challenging, with injuries to Anthony Davis and the absence of Kyrie Irving highlighting the struggles that followed the Luka Dončić trade. Their offense has lost explosiveness, ranking near the bottom in scoring and efficiency. The defense is respectable but not strong enough to compensate," Austin wrote.
READ MORE: NBA insider provides Nico Harrison update that Mavericks fans will want to hear
Mavs towards bottom of NBA power rankings
The only teams ranked higher than the Mavs in the power rankings are the New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards.
A big reason why the Mavs had high expectations coming into the season had to do with the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. However, his struggles to adapt to the NBA game are affecting the Mavs' position in the power rankings.
"No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, thrust into the point guard role despite playing forward in college, is facing steep growing pains, averaging 13.9 points, 2.8 assists, and shooting around 40% from the field," Austin wrote.
"Flagg’s adjustment to the NBA and increased responsibilities have been tough, but the Mavericks remain optimistic about his mental toughness and long-term potential. Dallas ranks fourth in defensive rating, yet the team sits at 3-7. With a low-possession style that magnifies mistakes, the Mavericks face an uphill battle from the start."
If Flagg can find ways to improve, the Mavs should win more games and move up in the power rankings. Their ascent begins with a matchup at home against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
READ MORE: Increasing 'negativity' around Nico Harrison may force Mavericks owners to make move
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter