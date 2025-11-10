Increasing 'negativity' around Nico Harrison may force Mavericks owners to make move
The Dallas Mavericks are 3-7 through the first ten games of the season. For an organization that entered the season with self-proclaimed championship expectations, it's been a failure, and when looking at the schedule for the rest of the month, there's a strong chance the Mavs are 6-15 entering December.
People will try to blame it on injuries, as Kyrie Irving has yet to play due to an ACL tear back in March, Anthony Davis has already missed about half the games, and Dereck Lively II has missed even more. However, when a general manager bets on players who are historically always hurt, that cannot be an excuse. And that's one of the many, many reasons Nico Harrison has to be fired.
And, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs' owners could be reaching that point soon. “With the Mavericks already in a significant hole when it comes to simply reaching the playoffs," Stein reported, "league sources tell The Stein Line that the rising and virtually ceaseless negativity that surrounds the franchise is indeed wearing on and troubling ownership.”
Now, he also noted that no decision seems imminent, but if Mavericks fans continue to boo at home games, chant "Fire Nico," and the frustration reaches the owners' pockets, that decision could be coming in the near future.
There are a lot of fans and people around the NBA who believe there's a dark cloud hanging over the franchise until Nico Harrison is relieved of his duties. And it needs to happen sooner rather than later.
Nico Harrison's Tenure Needs To Be Over Soon
There are many reasons to want Nico Harrison gone, all of which have been discussed ad nauseam. Between trading Luka Doncic, trading Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin, firing the beloved athletic trainer while he's tending for his ailing mother, not addressing point guard this offseason besides signing D'Angelo Russell (which is nothing), and the JaVale McGee singing years ago, and everything else in the middle, there is a long list of horrendous decisions.
But the Doncic trade stands out above the rest. He traded the most beloved athlete in Dallas against his will because he didn't like the guy, and it's going to set the franchise back. Cooper Flagg is not going to make a Luka Doncic-level impact on winning likely ever, because that's an impossible standard to live up to. That's costing the franchise money, wins, and support, which is a bad business to operate in.
