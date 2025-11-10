NBA insider provides Nico Harrison update that Mavericks fans will want to hear
Dallas Mavericks have been begging for general manager Nico Harrison to be fired since the Luka Doncic trade at the beginning of February. "Fire Nico" chants have rained down around Dallas for the last nine months, as people cannot believe anyone would have the gall to trade a superstar like Doncic, much less not get the full value back for him. It seems like personal feelings got in the way for Harrison when making this trade, and that's a risky game to play in this business.
And, predictably, the team has been bad since making the trade. Since February 1st, the Mavericks are 14-28, which is a steep drop-off from making the NBA Finals the season before that. A lot of that is due to injuries, as Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, Anthony Davis has been consistently banged up, and the same goes for Dereck Lively II. But that is still the general manager's fault because he put his faith into players with lengthy injury history.
The pressure is ramping up to to scorching levels, and now ESPN's Tim MacMahon is saying that he thinks it's a matter of "when," not "if" Nico Harrison will be fired.
“At this point, I believe it is a matter of when, not if, Nico Harrison will be fired. There is a very, very strong likelihood that it will be midseason,” MacMahon said via the "Hoop Collective" podcast.
MacMahon also reported that the trust has "disintegrated" between Nico Harrison and the team governor, Patrick Dumont, to the point where Dumont is now weighing in on whether Anthony Davis should be rushing back from injury. It's been reported a few times that Dumont had "blind faith" in Harrison when the Doncic trade was made, but it's clear that's no longer the case.
Dallas Mavericks Need to Pull the Plug on Nico Harrison NOW
MacMahon brought up the great point of the upcoming trade deadline. Do the Mavericks really want Nico Harrison making trade decisions after last year's deadline, where he got 10 cents on the dollar for Luka Doncic, only getting back Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and one first-round pick, and sent out Quentin Grimes for Caleb Martin, which has also been a horrific trade?
Why let Harrison sit around and make that decision, risking further plummeting the team? Anthony Davis has to be traded, and as MacMahon said, that'll never happen as long as Harrison is the general manager. This team doesn't own any of their first-round picks from 2027 to 2030, and Cooper Flagg is arguably the only piece they have worth building around in that time.
They do have their 2026 first, but they need to get Nico Harrison out of the building before he jettisons that one away, too.
