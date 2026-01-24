Dallas Mavericks Need to Trade Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks are fielding offers for a potential Anthony Davis trade less than two weeks away from the league's trade deadline.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the Mavericks need to do their best to try and find anything valuable to acquire for Davis.

"Anthony Davis' trade value might be higher over the summer, now that a hand injury will make him a risky half-season rental for any acquiring team. Then again, part of the reason the Dallas Mavericks would consider moving him at the deadline would be to avoid a tricky offseason trade scenario," Hughes wrote.

"Davis can opt out of his current contract after the 2026-27 season, so he'll be looking for an extension wherever he lands. Would a team give up real assets in July, let alone agree to an extension, without seeing if Davis can stay healthy for more than a couple of weeks?

"Maybe the timing and potential fluctuations in Davis' value are beside the point. There's a case to be made Dallas should want to move AD for page-turning purposes. Cooper Flagg is clearly the franchise's centerpiece, and Davis is a vestige of the deposed Nico Harrison regime. Moving him won't erase the Luka Dončić trade, but it could represent another step toward closure."

READ MORE: Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki 'Not Worried' About Cooper Flagg's Biggest Weakness

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis trade could be inevitable

The Mavericks have been pondering a potential Davis trade for the last couple of weeks because the team is not growing with him on the roster. Cooper Flagg is the future of the team, and Davis' injury is holding the Mavs back as a whole.

There is potential for Davis to get healthy and help the Mavericks in the future, but the team would be best served by fully committing to Flagg for the future and getting some good value for Davis now before it gets too late.

The Mavericks are back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers as Luka Doncic is coming back to the American Airlines Center, and then they travel to Milwaukee on Sunday to face the Bucks, which was just announced that they'll be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for some time due to a calf strain.

READ MORE: Conflicting Reports Surface of Anthony Davis Trade Demand Away From Mavericks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News