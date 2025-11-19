Mavericks return home for matchup against New York Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks have not had a great start to the season. Their only four wins are against teams that are a combined 17-37, and that record is only that "good" because the Toronto Raptors are playing much better than anyone expected. Dallas could use a big win; can they get one on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks?

Dallas is coming off an ugly road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, which was the second night of a back-to-back. The first night of that back-to-back was an overtime home win against the Portland Trail Blazers, which came two days after a double overtime loss to the LA Clippers on Friday.

There was no world where they were going to be competing with the Timberwolves on Monday, especially once it was revealed that Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford would miss the game after playing on Sunday. Anthony Davis was never expected to play, but if there's any team that you need most members of your frontcourt available against, it's the Timberwolves.

Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg kind of played well, but his playing time was very inconsistent. Jaden Hardy also had a strong fourth quarter, but it was already a 30-point game at that point. They're going to need a much more inspired performance tonight.

The Knicks are coming off a close loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, but Jalen Brunson has missed the last two games with an injury. When he's been in, he's been great, averaging 28 PPG and 6.5 APG. New York is third in offensive rating under new head coach Mike Brown after being a top-five offense last year. The main difference is that they're taking a lot more threes. They were 27th in three-pointers attempted last year, and they're 4th this year.

They have seven players taking at least four three-pointers this year after only having five players do it last year. Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Deuce McBride, and Mikal Bridges are all averaging more than one extra three this year. Dallas has had a good defense this year, especially against the three, but they'll still need their offense to show up.

Nov 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after getting called for a foul in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

READ MORE: NBA insider provides great injury update for Mavericks' Kyrie Irving

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 19th, 8:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 4-11, Knicks 8-5

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +4.5

Over/Under: 228.5

Moneyline: Knicks -188, Mavericks +158

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: Could architect of Warriors dynasty return as Mavericks GM?

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News