Dallas Mavericks Sign Young Sharpshooter, Former 2-Time All-Conference Standout

The Dallas Mavericks have had a busy weekend making transactions. They waived Tyus Jones to be able to sign Ryan Nembhard to a two-year standard NBA contract, which gave the team an open two-way contract spot. They had a few different options to go sign someone, and they landed on a unique prospect.

NBA insider Jake Fischer has reported that the Mavs are signing John Poulakidas to their newly opened two-way roster spot. Poulakidas has been playing for the Clippers' G-League team, the San Diego Clippers. He had been averaging 14.7 PPG and 3.8 RPG as a rookie, and he is listed at 6'6", 205 pounds. He had signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Clippers before the season.

Poulakidas was a two-time Ivy League All-Conference selection during his tenure at Yale. He spent four years there, leading them to three NCAA Tournament appearances in his time, including a legendary upset win over Auburn in 2024.

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard John Poulakidas (4) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his senior season, Poulakidas averaged 19.4 PPG, which led the Ivy League in scoring. He was a sharpshooter his entire time in college, shooting 40.2% on more than 5.5 attempts per game from deep.

Poulakidas recently had a big game in the G-League, putting up 30 points and 7 rebounds on 10 made three-pointers, which was a franchise record.

However, that wasn't the only move that the Mavericks made with their two-way contracts.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed guard John Poulakidas and forward Tyler Smith to Two-Way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.



In a related move, the Mavericks have requested waivers on Two-Way guard Miles Kelly. pic.twitter.com/EzpWd5fZPx — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 1, 2026

Miles Kelly Waived, Freeing Another Two-Way Spot

The Dallas Mavericks also waived Miles Kelly from his two-way contract to sign Tyler Smith to that spot. Smith was the 33rd overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024, but only played in 23 games as a rookie. They waived him before the start of the season, was picked up by the Houston Rockets on a two-way in December, and then was waived again in January.

According to the Mavericks' press release, he's averaging 15.9 PPG and 5.2 RPG for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. At 6'9", 224 pounds, he gives them another forward with some size, which is needed with Moussa Cisse reaching the end of his two-way eligibility.

Miles Kelly was an undrafted free agent out of Auburn this summer. He appeared in 14 games this year for the Mavs, averaging 3.1 PPG. He was supposed to be a sharpshooter, but has only shot 30.3% from deep in his limited attempts this year.

The Mavericks now have Moussa Cisse, Tyler Smith, and John Poulakidas as their two-way contracts. It's a little surprising they didn't add another point guard, as Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams are the only two healthy point guards they have now. Naji Marshall and Cooper Flagg can handle the ball as point guards, too.

