Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis headline Mavericks injury report vs. Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks have their first official road game on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, which is wild for an NBA team to go two weeks into the season without playing in someone else's home arena. These two teams are similar on paper, as they want to run supersized lineups, but are without their starting point guards.
Dallas is still waiting for the return of Kyrie Irving, who tore his ACL in March. Jason Kidd knows they need him back sooner than later if they want any real chance of making a postseason run, but he's also a 33-year-old smaller guard coming off a major knee injury. That's hard to overcome.
NBA insider Marc Stein released an update on Kyrie Irving on Sunday, and it seems like they're being cautious with his return, as they should be.
“I continue to be told that there is no firm return date in mind for Irving, who sustained a torn ACL in his left knee March 3 against Sacramento and had surgery in late March," Stein reported. "Any timeline, as relayed to me over the weekend, must continue to be described as 'fluid' even though the 33-year-old does look undeniably good every time he is seen in public with a ball in his hands.”
Coach Kidd said after the Pistons game on Saturday night that it's more than likely going to be 2026 before he returns, but he admits they'd like him back as soon as possible.
Full Mavericks-Rockets Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks will still be without Anthony Davis, who will be re-evaluated once they return from this game for his calf strain. The grade of strain he has is usually a 1-2 week injury, and given his injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if he's held out until he's fully healthy. He also needs to get in a little better shape to avoid an injury like this happening in the future.
Dallas will also be without Dereck Lively II (right knee sprain) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management), and we haven't gotten much clarity on either of their situations. The good news is that Daniel Gafford isn't on the injury report at all. He made his season debut on Saturday, and he must've reacted well.
For the Rockets, they'll be without the usual starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, as he tore his ACL about a month before the start of the season. Former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith is also out, as he's recovering from ankle surgery. Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable to play with a right ankle sprain.
