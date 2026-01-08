How the Trae Young trade could lead to Mavericks sending Anthony Davis to Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks essentially just salary-dumped All-Star guard Trae Young on Wednesday night, sending him to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. There were no draft picks involved, which means the best asset for the Hawks is either a 26-year-old Kispert, who has never averaged more than 13.4 PPG, or McCollum's $30.6 million expiring contract. And the expiring contract is probably more valuable.

McCollum can't be moved before the trade deadline due to trade restrictions, but that won't keep the Hawks from moving other assets to make a trade for Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Moving Young also provides Atlanta with added financial flexibility to pursue a large salary over the next several months," Charania tweeted, "with Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis as a prime in-season trade target."

Charania then doubled down on it on NBA Countdown. "This Trae Young deal sets the Atlanta Hawks with additional financial flexibility to be active on the trade front to land another big-name player, another major salary, and that being Anthony Davis in-season. They're going to pursue Anthony Davis as a primary trade target with the Mavericks, but allowing this pursuit of Anthony Davis is really made possible because you get rid of the salary of Trae Young moving forward."

The Framework for an Anthony Davis Trade is There

If an Anthony Davis trade is going to be completed, it's going to be centered around Davis going to Atlanta for the expiring contracts of Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard. Atlanta would still have to make up a little bit of money in that instance, but it's not far off.

Dallas would prefer it to be Zaccharie Risacher, the 2024 first overall pick, who hasn't progressed the way that the Hawks expected. In that case, the Mavericks could send back Naji Marshall and maybe get a first-round pick in return. Or they could send D'Angelo Russell and Jaden Hardy to make it an even three-for-three swap.

Atlanta may try to only include Asa Newell, but then it would be hard for the Mavericks to send another salary back, only allowing them to send back Dante Exum or Brandon Williams. In that instance, the Mavericks would need to send a player elsewhere in another trade to have 15 players, whether that's salary-dumping D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, or Caleb Martin, or getting assets back for a player like Daniel Gafford.

