Klay Thompson Finally Letting Frustrations With Dallas Mavericks' Season Show

The Dallas Mavericks have just three games remaining in their shockingly bad 2025-26 campaign. Even the most pessimistic outlook didn't have the Mavericks sitting at 25-54. Many thought this team could contend for a playoff spot, but they've been eliminated from the postseason for weeks now.

It's safe to say that playing meaningless basketball in March and April is not what Klay Thompson signed up for in the 2024 offseason. He thought he'd be the beneficiary of open looks from Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson, but Doncic was traded a few months later, and Irving has missed most of Thompson's tenure with the Mavs with a torn ACL. Understandably, Klay Thompson is a little frustrated, even if he won't outwardly say it.

In a game against the San Antonio Spurs in February, Thompson had a four-minute stretch where he scored 14 points. According to Christian Clark of The Athletic, Thompson turned to the Spurs' bench and said, "It doesn’t matter. We’re tanking."

Thompson's frustration was even more apparent in Tuesday night's loss to the LA Clippers. He struggled in that game, shooting 4/17 from the floor and 1/10 from three while scoring 11 points, but it's tough for him to get open looks with the team's current guard rotation. He was still missing some open shots, including a layup, but it's no surprise that he has been disappointed. In fact, near the end of the game, you could see just how disappointed he was.

Mavericks Facing Klay Thompson Decision in Offseason

Klay Thompson will be on the last year of his contract for the 2026-27 season, where he'll be making about $17.46 million. For the level of play he's providing, that's a little too much money. He's been the consummate professional in the locker room and in every interview, but he didn't sign up to lose this much.

The Mavericks should be a better team next year, but it's still going to come down to health. Kyrie Irving will be returning from an 18-month absence and has never been the most available guard. Dereck Lively II should be fully healed from his foot surgery by the time next season starts, but his injury list is concerning. And even with Irving coming back, there isn't enough high-end playmaking or shooting on the roster.

That could have Thompson wanting more. He may be difficult to trade at his salary, unless the Mavs take back a longer salary with some draft capital attached to it, but he could be a buyout candidate. That would allow him to sign with a contending team of his choice or even go back to the Golden State Warriors.

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