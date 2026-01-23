3 Overreactions as Mavericks Put Down Warriors Despite 38 points from Steph Curry

The Dallas Mavericks returned home on Thursday night to host the Golden State Warriors, riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Utah Jazz in back-to-back games and then a demolition of the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Golden State is trying to figure out how to play without Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL earlier in the week. The only game they've played since then was when they lost to the Raptors the next day. So, this was a chance for them to find some momentum again.

This was a back-and-forth game, but not in the traditional sense. It was really a game of extended runs. The Mavericks held the lead for the first eight minutes of the game after a strong start from Naji Marshall, who had one of his better games of the season. The Warriors would lead for the next seven, thanks to a quick 6-0 run fueled by a three from Al Horford.

But any time a lead was built, it was immediately torn down. The Mavericks found themselves back in front in the middle of the second quarter because of a 12-0 run as Max Christie made a few threes, which came at the heels of a 14-3 run by the Warriors as Jonathan Kuminga started to get rolling before he left with an ankle injury. And the Mavericks took a halftime lead, 55-50.

The Warriors came out of halftime with their hair on fire, though. They scored 39 points in the third, as Steph Curry poured in 13 points. But they still never led by more than 5, as Naji Marshall and Brandon Williams really had it going. And they kept that going into the fourth, where they were finally able to take the lead for good.

Steph Curry kept trying to punch back with some big shots, but the Mavericks were able to pull away down the stretch. Dwight Powell hit an and-one, and P.J. Washington hit a three from the corner with about 2:24 left to go up by 12, and that felt like the dagger. The Mavericks would go on to win 123-115, extending their winning streak to a season high of four games.

They were able to get that win, despite Stephen Curry putting up 38 points, because Naji Marshall was incredible, putting up 30 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds on an efficient 10/12 shooting. He started at point guard, and the ball moved efficiently. But he got help from a Cooper Flagg double-double (21 points and 11 rebounds), a Dwight Powell double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds), and 21 points from Max Christie.

Here are three overreactions from this win.

1. The Mavericks Injury Curse Even Affects Trade Targets

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have been in trade rumors for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who wants out of Golden State about as much as Vince Carter wanted out of Toronto 20-something years ago. And Kuminga was making a good case in this game, putting up 10 points on a perfect 3/3 shooting with 2 steals and 2 assists, but then he went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter and wouldn't return. If that's not a curse, I don't know what is.

2. Naji Marshall Is Incredibly Underpaid

Jan 22, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) battles for the ball during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall is really like that, and he's been like that for the last few weeks. But this was arguably his best game of the season. 30 points on 10/12 shooting with 9 assists and 7 rebounds from a wing is truly absurd, and he's arguably the best value contract the Mavs have.

3. P.J. Washington's Best Fit May Not Be in Dallas

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. (25) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

People have been questioning P.J. Washington's fit in Dallas since they drafted Cooper Flagg first overall. Washington has been battling injuries for the last month or so, but it's clear that his skillset overlaps with Flagg, and without a top-tier playmaker, Washington's off-ball effectiveness isn't as strong. He'll always be a legend for what he did in the 2024 playoffs, but it's starting to become less and less surprising if he were to be traded this summer.

