Mavericks, NBA fans react to Nico Harrison’s long-awaited dismissal

The Dallas Mavericks finally made the move that everyone has been waiting on for nearly a year on Tuesday morning, firing general manager Nico Harrison early in his fifth season with the franchise. Dallas is just 3-8 overall in the initial stages of the 2025-26 campaign, including 2-5 at home.

Last February, Harrison spearheaded a controversial trade that went down in the middle of the night, shipping off franchise star Luka Doncic in exchange for oft-injured Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Since then, the Mavericks have compiled a 16-28 regular-season record and were dominated by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In game.

In the wake of dealing Doncic to the West Coast, Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont were put under the microscope by the fan base. The franchise even ejected supporters from the arena who vocally criticized Harrison or brought creative signs calling for his job.

In basically every home game this season, the chants of 'Fire Nico' have echoed through American Airlines Center. In his final contest with the Mavericks, a 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Harrison was front and center to listen to fans voice their displeasure. It was a fitting end as Dallas choked away a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Obviously, Harrison's firing doesn't come as a massive surprise. If anything, fans and figures across the league are wondering how it took this long in the first place.

There were a variety of reactions, depending on which side of the line you sit on. Check them out below.

Mavericks Supporters, NBA Fans React To Nico Harrison's Dismissal

Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A Cathartic Moment For Mavericks Fans

GET HIM OUT OF THIS CITY!!!!!



I don’t wish him the best on his future endeavors, I’ll say it https://t.co/aXnZ8c4eZi — LC (@laurencowling) November 11, 2025

I know everyone is excited about Nico being fired. But this whole shit just pisses me off even more. You traded Luka, a generational player, for such a bullshit return. He was supposed to be a Maverick for life. https://t.co/C8LsSfV4ov — Glen (@Glenjr1988) November 11, 2025

for the first time in forever i open this app and my timeline is filled with happiness and positivity. the one day i might actually scroll today 🥹 https://t.co/pYrqkwkt3h — Devina (@SimplyDevina) November 11, 2025

I'm not an extremist, but I hope he gets arrested on his way out the door https://t.co/Ci8pyGA7Zu — Sterling B (@dollarsterlingX) November 11, 2025

Patrick Dumont Isn't Off The Hook

patrick dumont acting like he wasn't also at fault for gifting LA a generational player for scraps https://t.co/bGJkMWJl3H pic.twitter.com/9Z9ue88k6Y — chappie (mentally insane sports fan) (@TrentJordanFan) November 11, 2025

A Conspiracy Mavericks Fans Will Probably Agree With

There’s nothing that will ever stop me from thinking he was 100% a league fed planted to save the last years of the NBA’s darling franchise, and will be remembered as such for the remainder of my basketball fandom. https://t.co/WFdmAGvytG — Phil (@FilipmyCup) November 11, 2025

A Legendary Failure For The Mavericks

To allow the GM to trade away Doncic and then fire him less than a year later has got to be one of the legendary failures of organizational leadership in sports history. #Mavs https://t.co/xpHF4XPRRx — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 11, 2025

Time Has Told

my last convo with nico harrison as gm was media day this year. told me my “why shouldn’t you be fired” question was the “most disrespectful question he’s ever been asked” & had a good back & forth about it.



ended with him saying time will tell if he was right.



time has told pic.twitter.com/P28D34nI73 — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) November 11, 2025

