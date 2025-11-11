Mavericks, NBA fans react to Nico Harrison’s long-awaited dismissal
The Dallas Mavericks finally made the move that everyone has been waiting on for nearly a year on Tuesday morning, firing general manager Nico Harrison early in his fifth season with the franchise. Dallas is just 3-8 overall in the initial stages of the 2025-26 campaign, including 2-5 at home.
Last February, Harrison spearheaded a controversial trade that went down in the middle of the night, shipping off franchise star Luka Doncic in exchange for oft-injured Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Since then, the Mavericks have compiled a 16-28 regular-season record and were dominated by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In game.
In the wake of dealing Doncic to the West Coast, Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont were put under the microscope by the fan base. The franchise even ejected supporters from the arena who vocally criticized Harrison or brought creative signs calling for his job.
In basically every home game this season, the chants of 'Fire Nico' have echoed through American Airlines Center. In his final contest with the Mavericks, a 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Harrison was front and center to listen to fans voice their displeasure. It was a fitting end as Dallas choked away a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
Obviously, Harrison's firing doesn't come as a massive surprise. If anything, fans and figures across the league are wondering how it took this long in the first place.
There were a variety of reactions, depending on which side of the line you sit on. Check them out below.
