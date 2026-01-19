Newest report clarifies Warriors' trade interest in Mavericks' Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks are attempting to find a trade for Anthony Davis before the February 5th trade deadline. His trade value took a hit after suffering a hand injury against the Utah Jazz a week and a half ago, which is expected to keep him out until at least late February. But with how much he's making next year, the Mavs would love to move off his contract.

Trying to find a trade partner may prove difficult, though. Teams are aware of his lengthy injury history, his horrific contract, his desire for a new contract, and his age. The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks seem to be the most interested, but what about the Golden State Warriors?

If the Warriors had interest, they don't anymore. ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Anthony Slate discussed it on the latest episode of the "Warriors Stock Report" podcast.

“I have thought for a while that Anthony Davis made a lot of sense for the Warriors,” Bontemps said. “And that was the move that I could see them making that would have potentially solved a lot of issues all at once. However, that is now off the board, I would say. It might be on the board for other teams.”

“I sense zero appetite for that right now from the Warriors,” Slater said. "...Not only trading for a guy, but you would very likely trade Draymond Green in that scenario. And it’s like imagine trading Draymond Green for a guy who, like, ‘He might be back around playoff time.'”

Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are Running Out of Options to Trade Anthony Davis

It always would've been hard to trade Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors due to the lack of matching salaries and tax wiggle room, but there is a world where the Warriors could've talked themselves into a Steph Curry-Anthony Davis pairing.

The Mavericks want to prioritize expiring contracts and draft picks in a trade back for Davis, and even a young player, if possible. But trying to find a team willing to give that up seems impossible. For about a week, it was rumored that the Hawks would be willing to include Zaccharie Risacher in a trade back for Anthony Davis, but that talk has lessened significantly over the last few weeks.

The Raptors have some interest, but the contracts of Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl should not interest the Mavericks whatsoever.

