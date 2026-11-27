Ladies and gentlemen, my fellow NBA Cup sickos, welcome to the final night of group play.

Along with the biggest sales of the year, what also awaits us on this lovely Black Friday is an 11-game slate with NBA Cup stakes in all but one of them.

Seven of the eight spots in the NBA Cup bracket are up for grabs. The Mavericks, who visit the Suns on Friday night, already have clinched West Group A and will be the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the West bracket based on Friday’s results. Every other group and wild card will be decided Friday night. I just got goosebumps.

Check out the NBA Cup clinching scenarios for your favorite team below, listed in alphabetical order. If your team is banking on a wild-card berth, scroll all the way down for a closer look at the wild-card races in the East and West. But first, a reminder about tiebreakers ...

How tiebreakers work in the NBA Cup

If two or more teams are tied within a group, here is the order of tiebreakers:

Head-to-head record in group play Point differential in group play Total points scored in group play Record from the 2025-26 regular season Random drawing

If two teams are tied for the wild card in a conference (highly likely), the tie will be decided in the same order, excluding head-to-head record in group play (so starting with point differential). Important note: Overtime scoring does not count toward point differential and total points tiebreakers.

Alright, let’s get to all 30 teams ...

Atlanta Hawks

NBA Cup record: 2–1, +21

2–1, +21 Results: vs. Wizards (W), at Bulls (L), vs. Hornets (W)

vs. Wizards (W), at Bulls (L), vs. Hornets (W) Remaining matchup: at Celtics

Clinching scenarios: In order to win East Group C, the Hawks need to beat the Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden. Win, and they’re in. If the Hawks lose, they’ll still be in the mix for the Eastern Conference wild card and can advance with:

A second-place finish in East Group C combined with a Raptors loss, Pistons loss, Heat loss, and a tiebreaker win over second-place teams in East Groups A or B.

A second-place finish in East Group C combined with a Raptors loss, Pistons loss, 76ers loss, and a tiebreaker win over second-place teams in East Groups A or B.

The Hawks are eliminated from the NBA Cup with:

A loss combined with a Pistons win

A loss combined with a Raptors win

A loss combined with a Heat win AND a 76ers win

Boston Celtics

NBA Cup record: 3–0, +68

3–0, +68 Results: vs. Bulls (W), at Hornets (W), at Wizards (W)

vs. Bulls (W), at Hornets (W), at Wizards (W) Remaining matchup: vs. Hawks

Clinching scenarios: The Celtics are the only remaining unbeaten NBA Cup team in the Eastern Conference. With a win over the Hawks, Boston would clinch East Group C and the No. 1 seed.

A loss would drop the Celtics to 3–1, and with their +68 point differential entering Friday night, Boston would likely claim the wild card unless they really get blown out by Atlanta. They can secure the wild card with:

A loss to Atlanta combined with a Raptors loss, Heat loss and Pistons loss.

A loss to Atlanta combined with a Raptors loss, 76ers loss and Pistons loss.

A loss to Atlanta combined with a tiebreaker win over second-place teams in Groups A or B.

Brooklyn Nets

NBA Cup record: 1–2, -11

1–2, -11 Results: vs. Pistons (L), vs. Magic (L), at Bucks (W)

vs. Pistons (L), vs. Magic (L), at Bucks (W) Remaining matchup: at Raptors

Clinching scenarios: The Nets need a miracle to advance to the knockout bracket. Here’s what it would take for Brooklyn to make the NBA Cup:

A win by 14 or more points combined with a Pistons loss, Hawks loss, Heat loss, and the Nets win the tiebreaker in East Group A and win the tiebreakers over second-place teams from East Groups B and C.

A win over Toronto by 14 or more points combined with a Pistons loss, Hawks loss, 76ers loss, and the Nets win tiebreaker in East Group A and the tiebreakers over second-place teams in East Groups B and C.

The Nets are eliminated if any of the following happens: A loss, a Pistons win, a Hawks win OR a Heat win combined with a 76ers win. In other words: Nets fans, don’t book your stay in Indianapolis on Dec. 11 just yet.

Charlotte Hornets

NBA Cup record: 0–4, -71

0–4, -71 Results: at Wizards (L), vs. Celtics (L), at Hawks (L), vs. Bulls (L)

at Wizards (L), vs. Celtics (L), at Hawks (L), vs. Bulls (L) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: The Hornets have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

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Chicago Bulls

NBA Cup record: 2–2, -16

2–2, -16 Results: vs. Hornets (W), at Hawks (L), at Bulls (W), vs. Celtics (L)

vs. Hornets (W), at Hawks (L), at Bulls (W), vs. Celtics (L) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: The Bulls have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Cup record: 2–2, +2

2–2, +2 Results: vs. 76ers (W), at Heat (L), vs. Pacers (W), at Knicks (L)

vs. 76ers (W), at Heat (L), vs. Pacers (W), at Knicks (L) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: The Cavs are no longer alive in East Group B. That group could end up with every team at 2–2, but Cleveland’s +2 point differential wouldn’t be enough to win a tiebreaker. The Cavs are still in the mix for the wild card, though, and can advance with:

A 76ers loss, Pistons loss, Raptors loss, Hawks loss, and a tiebreaker win over second-place teams from East Groups A or C.

Cleveland is eliminated from the NBA Cup if any of these teams win Friday night: the Pistons, Raptors, 76ers or Hawks.

Dallas Mavericks

NBA Cup record: 3–0, +36

3–0, +36 Results: vs. Rockets (W), vs. Jazz (W), at Nuggets (W)

vs. Rockets (W), vs. Jazz (W), at Nuggets (W) Remaining matchup: at Suns

Clinching scenarios: The Mavs are the only team to enter Friday’s slate with their ticket punched to the eight-team knockout bracket, as they clinched West Group A earlier this week. But there’s still plenty to play for. With a win over the Suns, Dallas would improve to 4–0 and secure home-court advantage in the quarterfinals. The Mavs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win combined with a Timberwolves loss to the Grizzlies (or a Wolves win with the Mavs holding a better point differential).

If the Mavs lose in Phoenix, the No. 1 seed is still in play. Dallas would need Memphis to beat Minnesota and to finish with the best point differential of the 3–1 group winners in the West. No matter what happens, though, the Mavs will play a quarterfinal game as the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

Denver Nuggets

NBA Cup record: 2–1, -3

2–1, -3 Results: at Suns (W), vs. Rockets (W), vs. Mavericks (L)

at Suns (W), vs. Rockets (W), vs. Mavericks (L) Remaining matchup: at Jazz

Clinching scenarios: With West Group A out of reach, the Nuggets will hope to sneak into the bracket as a wild card. To do so, they’ll need:

A win over Utah combined with a Grizzlies loss and a tiebreaker win over the second-place team in West Group C.

A win over Utah combined with a tiebreaker win over the second-place teams in West Groups B and C.

A loss would eliminate Denver from NBA Cup contention.

Detroit Pistons

NBA Cup record: 2–1, +31

2–1, +31 Results: at Nets (W), vs. Raptors (L), at Magic (W)

at Nets (W), vs. Raptors (L), at Magic (W) Remaining matchup: vs. Bucks

Clinching scenarios: Detroit can win East Group A with a win combined with a Raptors loss to Brooklyn OR a victory over Milwaukee combined with a tiebreaker win over Toronto. Home-court advantage in the quarterfinals (a No. 1 or No. 2 seed) is still attainable, too, by winning East Group A and winning the tiebreakers over the top teams from East Groups B and C.

If the Pistons and Raptors both win, Detroit can claim the wild card with:

A win combined with a Hawks loss and Heat loss.

A win combined with a Hawks loss and 76ers loss.

A win combined with winning the tiebreaker over any second-place team from East Groups B and C.

A loss combined with a Raptors loss, Hawks loss, 76ers loss, and Detroit wins a tiebreaker in East Group A and over second-place teams from East Groups B and C.

A loss combined with a Raptors loss, Hawks loss, Heat loss and Detroit wins a tiebreaker in East Group A and over second-place teams from East Groups B and C.

The Pistons are eliminated from the NBA Cup with:

A loss combined with a Raptors win.

A loss combined with a Hawks win.

A loss combined with a Heat win AND 76ers win.

Golden State Warriors

NBA Cup record: 2–1, -2

2–1, -2 Results: vs. Lakers (W), at Spurs (L), vs. Kings (W)

vs. Lakers (W), at Spurs (L), vs. Kings (W) Remaining matchup: at Trail Blazers

Clinching scenarios: The Dubs can clinch West Group C with a win over Portland combined with the Spurs losing to the Lakers. Any other result, and Golden State will be hoping to make the wild card. They can do so by:

A win over Portland combined with a Nuggets loss and Grizzlies loss.

A win over Portland combined with tiebreaker wins over any second-place 3–1 teams from West Groups A or B.

A loss to Portland, and Golden State is eliminated.

Houston Rockets

NBA Cup record: 2–2, +5

2–2, +5 Results: at Mavericks (L), vs. Jazz (W), at Nuggets (L), vs. Suns (W)

at Mavericks (L), vs. Jazz (W), at Nuggets (L), vs. Suns (W) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: The Rockets have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Indiana Pacers

NBA Cup record: 1–2, -27

1–2, -27 Results: at Heat (L), vs. Knicks (W), at Cavaliers (L)

at Heat (L), vs. Knicks (W), at Cavaliers (L) Remaining matchup: vs. 76ers

Clinching scenarios: Believe it or not, the Pacers could still win East Group B with a win by 46 or more points over Philadelphia combined with a Heat loss and a tiebreaker win over the other teams in their group. They could advance to the knockout bracket as a wild card with:

A win combined with a Heat loss, Raptors loss, Pistons loss, Hawks loss, a second-place finish in East Group B AND a tiebreaker win over any second-place team in East Groups A or C.

The Pacers are eliminated with a loss to the 76ers OR a Heat win over the Knicks.

Los Angeles Clippers

NBA Cup record: 1–2, -43

1–2, -43 Results: at Timberwolves (L), vs. Thunder (W), at Memphis (L)

at Timberwolves (L), vs. Thunder (W), at Memphis (L) Remaining matchup: vs. Pelicans

Clinching scenarios: The Clippers have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Los Angeles Lakers

NBA Cup record: 2–1, -9

2–1, -9 Results: at Warriors (L), vs. Trail Blazers (W), vs. Kings (W)

at Warriors (L), vs. Trail Blazers (W), vs. Kings (W) Remaining matchup: at Spurs

Clinching scenarios: The Lakers, one of four 2–1 teams in West Group C, can win the group with a win over the Spurs combined with the Warriors losing to Portland. If any other result occurs, the Lakers can still claim the wild card with:

A win over San Antonio combined with a Nuggets loss and Grizzlies loss.

A win over San Antonio combined with winning a tiebreaker over any second-place 3–1 team in West Groups A or B.

The Lakers are eliminated with a loss.

Memphis Grizzlies

NBA Cup record: 2–1, +18

2–1, +18 Results: vs. Thunder (L), at Pelicans (W), vs. Clippers (W)

vs. Thunder (L), at Pelicans (W), vs. Clippers (W) Remaining matchup: at Timberwolves

Clinching scenarios: For the Grizzlies, it’s simple: Beat the Timberwolves and win West Group B. Lose in Minnesota, and Memphis is eliminated.

Miami Heat

NBA Cup record: 2–1, +25

2–1, +25 Results: vs. Pacers (W), vs. Cavaliers (W), at 76ers (L)

vs. Pacers (W), vs. Cavaliers (W), at 76ers (L) Remaining matchup: at Knicks

Clinching scenarios: The Heat can win East Group B in one of two ways:

A win over New York combined with a 76ers loss to Indiana.

A loss to New York by six or fewer points combined with a 76ers loss and a tiebreaker win over Indiana.

The wild card is still on the table, too. Miami can advance to the knockout bracket if any of these scenarios happen:

A win combined with a Raptors loss and Hawks loss.

A win combined with a tiebreaker win over second-place teams from East Groups A or C.

A second-place finish in East Group B combined with a Raptors loss, Pistons loss, Hawks loss, and a tiebreaker win over second-place teams from East Groups A or C.

The Heat are eliminated with a loss combined with a 76ers win over the Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks

NBA Cup record: 0–3, -29

0–3, -29 Results: vs. Raptors (L), at Magic (L), vs. Nets (L)

vs. Raptors (L), at Magic (L), vs. Nets (L) Remaining matchup: at Pistons

Clinching scenarios: The Bucks have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Cup record: 3–0, +39

3–0, +39 Results: vs. Clippers (W), at Pelicans (W), at Thunder (W)

vs. Clippers (W), at Pelicans (W), at Thunder (W) Remaining matchup: vs. Grizzlies

Clinching scenarios: A win over Memphis would clinch West Group B for Minnesota and secure home-court advantage in the quarterfinals. In order to claim the No. 1 seed, the Wolves need a win combined with a Mavericks loss OR a victory and a tiebreaker win against Dallas.

A loss to the Grizzlies would complicate things. The Wolves could still claim the wild card with a loss combined with a Nuggets loss and a tiebreaker win over the second-place team in West Group C. Additionally, a loss to Memphis combined with winning a tiebreaker over the Nuggets and second-place team in West Group C would be enough to claim the wild card.

The Timberwolves are eliminated with a loss combined with a Spurs win over the Lakers AND a Trail Blazers win over the Warriors.

New Orleans Pelicans

NBA Cup record: 0–3, -43

0–3, -43 Results: vs. Timberwolves (L), vs. Grizzlies (L), at Thunder (L)

vs. Timberwolves (L), vs. Grizzlies (L), at Thunder (L) Remaining matchup: at Clippers

Clinching scenarios: The Pelicans have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

New York Knicks

NBA Cup record: 1–2, +12

1–2, +12 Results: at 76ers (L), at Pacers (L), vs. Cavaliers (W)

at 76ers (L), at Pacers (L), vs. Cavaliers (W) Remaining matchup: vs. Heat

Clinching scenarios: The defending NBA Cup champions are still in the mix at 1–2. They can win East Group B with a win by seven or more points against Miami combined with a 76ers loss AND a tiebreaker win over every team in their group.

The Knicks can advance as the wild card if any of these scenarios play out:

A win combined with a Pacers loss, Raptors loss, Pistons loss, Hawks loss and a tiebreaker win over second-place teams in East Groups A or C.

A win combined with a second-place finish in East Group B, a Raptors loss, Pistons loss, Hawks loss and a tiebreaker win over second-place teams in East Groups A or C.

New York is eliminated with a loss. Additionally, the Knicks are cooked with:

A Pistons win combined with a 76ers win.

A Raptors win combined with a 76ers win.

A 76ers win combined with a Hawks win.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA Cup record: 2–2

2–2 Results: at Grizzlies (W), at Clippers (L), vs. Pelicans (W), vs. Timberwolves (L)

at Grizzlies (W), at Clippers (L), vs. Pelicans (W), vs. Timberwolves (L) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: With West Group B out of reach and the wild card in the West set to be handed to a 3–1 team, the Thunder are eliminated from NBA Cup contention.

Orlando Magic

NBA Cup record: 3–1

3–1 Results: at Raptors (W), vs. Bucks (W), at Nets (W), vs. Pistons (L)

at Raptors (W), vs. Bucks (W), at Nets (W), vs. Pistons (L) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: The Magic don’t play Friday night, but they’ll be locked into the 11-game slate with their NBA Cup hopes hanging in the balance. The simplest path forward for Orlando is it’ll win East Group A with a Pistons loss to the Bucks. The Magic clinch home-court advantage in the quarterfinals (No. 1 or No. 2 seed) with a Pistons loss, Heat loss and 76ers loss.

The wild card is still within reach for Orlando, too. They can still advance to the knockout round with:

A Raptors loss, Hawks loss and Heat loss.

A Raptors loss, Hawks loss and 76ers loss.

Winning the tiebreaker over any second-place team from East Groups B or C.

The Magic are eliminated from NBA Cup contention with:

A Pistons win combined with a Raptors win.

A Pistons win combined with a Heat win and 76ers win.

Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Cup record: 2–1, -12

2–1, -12 Results: vs. Knicks (W), at Cavaliers (L), vs. Heat (W)

vs. Knicks (W), at Cavaliers (L), vs. Heat (W) Remaining matchup: at Pacers

Clinching scenarios: The 76ers have the simplest path forward (thank goodness). A win over the Pacers, and East Group B is theirs. A loss to the Pacers, and Philadelphia is eliminated.

Phoenix Suns

NBA Cup record: 1–2

1–2 Results: vs. Nuggets (L), at Jazz (W), at Rockets (L)

vs. Nuggets (L), at Jazz (W), at Rockets (L) Remaining matchup: vs. Mavericks

Clinching scenarios: The Suns have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Portland Trail Blazers

NBA Cup record: 2–1, +12

2–1, +12 Results: at Lakers (L), vs. Kings (W), vs. Spurs (W)

at Lakers (L), vs. Kings (W), vs. Spurs (W) Remaining matchup: vs. Warriors

Clinching scenarios: Portland will clinch West Group C with a win combined with the Lakers losing to the Spurs. If the Lakers win, the Trail Blazers can still reach the knockout bracket with a victory combined with winning the tiebreaker over any second-place 3–1 teams in West Groups A or B.

The Trail Blazers are eliminated with a loss.

Sacramento Kings

NBA Cup record: 0–4

0–4 Results: vs. Spurs (L), vs. Trail Blazers (L), at Lakers (L), at Warriors (L)

vs. Spurs (L), vs. Trail Blazers (L), at Lakers (L), at Warriors (L) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: The beam stays unlit, as the Kings have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

San Antonio Spurs

NBA Cup record: 2–1, +48

2–1, +48 Results: at Kings (W), vs. Warriors (W), at Trail Blazers (L)

at Kings (W), vs. Warriors (W), at Trail Blazers (L) Remaining matchup: vs. Lakers

Clinching scenarios: Victor Wembanyama & Co. can win West Group C with a win combined with a Trail Blazers loss to Golden State. With that +48 point differential, the Spurs are still in the mix for the No. 1 seed if they win combined with losses by the Trail Blazers, Mavericks and Timberwolves.

If the Spurs and Trail Blazers both win, San Antonio can grab the wild card by winning a tiebreaker over any other second-place 3–1 team in West Groups A or B.

The Spurs are eliminated with a loss to the Lakers.

Toronto Raptors

NBA Cup record: 2–1, +10

2–1, +10 Results: vs. Magic (L), at Bucks (W), at Pistons (W)

vs. Magic (L), at Bucks (W), at Pistons (W) Remaining matchup: vs. Nets

Clinching scenarios: The Raptors claim East Group A with a win over Brooklyn combined with a Pistons win and Toronto winning the tiebreaker over Detroit and Orlando. If they don’t win East Group A, the Raps can still sneak into the NBA Cup knockout bracket with:

A win combined with a Hawks loss and Heat loss.

A win combined with a Hawks loss and 76ers loss.

A win combined with winning tiebreakers over second-place teams from East Groups B or C.

A loss to Brooklyn by eight or fewer points combined with a Pistons loss, a tiebreaker win over the Pistons, a Hawks loss, 76ers loss, and a tiebreaker win over second-place teams from East Groups B or C.

The Raptors are eliminated with:

A loss to Brooklyn combined with a Pistons win.

A loss to Brooklyn combined with a 76ers win.

A loss to Brooklyn combined with a Hawks win.

Utah Jazz

NBA Cup record: 0–3

0–3 Results: at Mavericks (L), at Rockets (L), vs. Suns (L)

at Mavericks (L), at Rockets (L), vs. Suns (L) Remaining matchup: vs. Nuggets

Clinching scenarios: The Jazz have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup. They could play spoiler Friday night, though, and end Denver’s NBA Cup dreams with a win at Delta Center.

Washington Wizards

NBA Cup record: 2–2

2–2 Results: vs. Hornets (W), at Hawks (L), at Bulls (W), vs. Celtics (L)

vs. Hornets (W), at Hawks (L), at Bulls (W), vs. Celtics (L) Remaining matchup: N/A

Clinching scenarios: The Wizards have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup.

Wild card: Western Conference

Reminder: The three group winners in the West enter the NBA Cup bracket along with a wild card—the best second-place team based on record and tiebreakers. The wild card from the West will be a 3–1 team. Here’s how the West wild card standings look entering Friday night:

Grizzlies (2–1, +18) Trail Blazers (2–1, +12) Nuggets (2–1, -3) Warriors (2–1, -2) Lakers (2–1, -9)

Memphis currently sits atop the wild-card standings entering Friday, but the Grizzlies actually can’t win the wild card. They’ll either win West Group B or get eliminated. The Timberwolves (3–0, +39) could claim the wild card with a loss to Memphis and a tiebreaker win over the other wild-card hopefuls. The Spurs (2–1, +48), current leaders of West Group C, would also be in the mix for the wild card with a win combined with the Trail Blazers beating Golden State.

Wild card: Eastern Conference

Reminder: The three group winners enter the NBA Cup bracket along with a wild card—the best second-place team based on record and tiebreakers. The wild card from the East will either be a 3–1 or 2–2 team, which would be historic—no two-loss team has advanced to the NBA Cup in the tournament’s three-year history. Here’s how the East wild card standings look entering Friday night:

Heat (2–1, +25) Hawks (2–1, +21) Raptors (2–1, +10) Pistons (2–1, +31) Cavaliers (2–2, +2)

Two of the current East group leaders are still in the mix for a wild card, too. If the Celtics (3–0, +68) lose to the Hawks, they’ll have a great chance to claim the wild card thanks to their big lead in point differential. The Magic (3–1, -1) can snag the wild card if they lose East Group A but remain the only 3–1 second-place team or beat other second-place teams in the tiebreaker.

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