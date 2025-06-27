Biggest Weaknesses from Nets' 2025 NBA Draft Class
With the 2025 NBA Draft now over, many eyes turn toward the Brooklyn Nets. However, not all of those eyes are looking at them with positivity. In fact, ESPN's Brian Windhorst infamously pointed out how executives around the league were laughing at the Nets despite having five first-round picks.
Brooklyn is bound to hit on at least one name in this 2025 class, just based on the potential of each prospect and the amount of high-end picks the team owns. However, there are glaring concerns with the makeup of this young core.
Shooting
Drake Powell (No. 22) is the best three-point shooter in the Nets' class, having knocked down deep shots at a 37% rate for North Carolina. However, there's a bit of a drop-off when taking a look at Egor Demin (No. 8), Nolan Traore (No. 19), Ben Saraf (No. 26), and Danny Wolf (No. 27).
Admittedly, Wolf can shoot well for a 7-footer, but he isn't necessarily a marksman. Demin, Traore, and Saraf are known to be downhill scorers, with a lot of work needed on each of their jump shots. They have plenty of time based on age, but shooting has become a lifeline for the modern NBA. You don't need someone to tell you how important that is.
Go-To Scoring
Let's get this out of the way: the fact that the Nets' draft picks are such willing passers is phenomenal. Brooklyn should see an increase in pace with prospects who have a high passing IQ. Expect a European style of offense with the number of international players coming in.
With that being said, there is a glaring lack of scoring aggression. Of the five rookies, the highest scorer was Wolf at 13.2 points per game for Michigan. The group combined to average 55.6 per game, and for an entire starting lineup, that isn't exactly promising. Someone needs to emerge as a confident scorer for the offense to get as good as it can.
Lack of Polish
This is a problem that can be fixed with time, and the Nets have the most of any other team, seeing as how they're still in the early stages of a rebuild. There is no title window, and in a weak Eastern Conference, anything can happen.
However, it can't be denied that Brooklyn's new class is incredibly raw from Demin down to Wolf. Some parts of their games are refined, but overall, there is a lot to develop, from jump shots to ball handling to scoring aggression. Fernandez can be a great mentor and the Nets' staff can bring out the best in these players, but it will be a challenge.