Brooklyn Nets Prospect Watch: RJ Luis Jr.’s Potential
As the first year of the Brooklyn Nets' full rebuild nears its end, the final results of the 2024-25 season remain uncertain. Just a game-and-a-half back of the 10-seeded Chicago Bulls, the Nets have the opportunity to sneak into the playoffs thanks to a recent hot streak. Or, if Brooklyn returns to its mid-January form, a high draft choice could be in order.
In today's modern NBA, the second-round pick is as valuable as ever. Specifically in the Nets' case, general manager Sean Marks stocked up on second-rounders through trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith earlier this season. Those decisions may soon pay off, especially if the franchise looks at bringing an emerging star from Queens to Brooklyn.
Marks has made several trips to Rutgers this season to get a glimpse at Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but could target a different tri-state area prospect.
RJ Luis Jr., a 6-foot-7 junior forward at St. John's University, has spearheaded Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino's revival of the once-dominant program. Luis has the Red Storm sitting atop the Big East and 10th in the nation according to the Associated Press.
In a recent mock from NBADraft.net, Luis is selected in the second round by the Washington Wizards, 42nd overall. However, in said mock, the Nets select one pick before the Wizards.
Luis is a high-energy, athletic scorer. He owns a polished mid-range game, superb driving ability and elite ball tracking on the offensive glass. On paper, he'd be a perfect fit under Brooklyn's first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez.
Recent Luis Statlines:
- 2/16: 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists vs. No. 24 Creighton
- 2/7: 21 points, seven rebounds @ No. 19 Connecticut
- 2/4: 17 points, 11 rebounds vs. No. 11 Marquette
The Miami native is averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game at St. John's and has begun appearing on more draft boards amid an 11-1 start for the Red Storm in 2025.
And if the Nets can snag the high-upside forward in the second round, he could prove to be a draft day steal.
“When [Luis] moves off the basketball, he’s a lethal player. He’s unguardable,” Pitino said back in October via Bryan DeNovellis. “He is lock, stock and barrel, a first-round draft pick.”
Brooklyn is still firmly in the "acquire as much young talent as possble and see what sticks" phase of its rebuild. Equipped with two first-rounders and one second-rounder in the 2025 NBA Draft, as well as the most-projected cap space leaguewide this summer, Marks has the tools at his disposal to position the Nets to compete as soon as next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.