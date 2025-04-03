Nets Projected to Select Maryland Star in Latest Mock
Despite boasting a center tandem of Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, the Brooklyn Nets could look to add to their frontcourt this offseason. While both provide more of a presence on the defensive end than an offensive threat, general manager Sean Marks may be intrigued with the possibility of adding a highly-skilled scorer to the big men room.
In Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's latest two-round mock, Brooklyn utlilizes the sixith-overall pick to select Maryland star Derik Queen. A versatile do-it-all forward, Queen can play either the four or five. Mirroring the ability of Alperen Sengun or Nikola Jokic, Queen would add a unique artistry to an otherwise traditional one-two punch.
Queen has seen his draft stock rise due to an impressive NCAA Tournament run which saw the 20-year-old freshman average nearly 19 points per game, including a difficult fadeaway game-winner on Colorado State to send Maryland to the Sweet 16.
In moments during the 2024-25 NBA season, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has turned to Trendon Watford as an oversized facilitator on the offensive end. The decision garnered short-term success, but inserting Queen into a similar role could be beneficial.
Wasserman writes: "Queen may need some specific pieces around him to mask some of his limitations, but lottery teams could simply see too polished of an offensive player to worry about fit for a rebuilding roster."
While there are some defensive concerns surrounding the Maryland phenom, the defensive prowess of Claxton and Sharpe would compensate as Queen adjusts to the professional level, thus giving him the "specific pieces" needed for him to flourish.
Heading into year two of a complete rebuild, the Nets cannot waste time looking for the best fit. Some players already on the roster do have the potential to evolve into consistent contributors, but drafting the best player available needs to be atop Brooklyn's priority list. If the draft board shakes out as Wasserman predicts, (Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecomb and Tre Johnson all get selected before the Nets' pick), selecting Queen would be the most likley option.
Enterring the 2025-26 season with a trio of Queen, Claxton and Sharpe not only would cause nightmares for opposing frontcourts, but potentially provide Brooklyn with the first franchise cornerstone since its commitment to overhauling last summer.