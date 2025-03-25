Davis Returns, Mavericks Down Nets Behind Balanced Scoring Attack
Ahead of their first meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks each patiently awaited Anthony Davis' injury status. Having not played since injuring his left groin on Feb. 8, Davis was questionable prior to tip-off, but ultimately made his return in the showdown at the Barclays Center. He and Dallas' depth led wire-to-wire, handing Brooklyn a fourth-straight loss, 120-101.
Nic Claxton led the Nets with 19 points and seven rebounds in their latest blunder.
Basketball fans may have forgotten just how dominate Davis is—largely due to who he was traded for—but his impact was evident the second the matchup started. After dunking on the Mavericks' first possession of the game, Brooklyn's overcompensation on the defensive end opened up countless opportunities for Dallas' supporting cast.
With Davis moved to his preferred position of power forward, Kai Jones stepped in at center and instantly gave the Nets problems. He and Davis helped hand the hosts an immediate double-digit deficit, far surpassing Brooklyn's 40% hitrate from the field by finishing the opening frame up 32-17.
In the second quarter, Cam Johnson and Jalen Wilson helped settle the inefficient scoring attack. The duo combine for 17 points at the break—Trendon Watford and Nic Claxton each added seven apiece—however, a poor five-of-20 from beyond the arc prevented the Nets from chipping away at the gap. Outside of the deep ball, the offense showed signs of improvement, but P.J. Washington's 11-point quarter neutralized the effort to keep Dallas ahead by 14 at halftime.
In the waning moments of the third quarter, Brandon Williams and Naji Marshall orchestrated a 9-0 run, pushing the Mavericks' lead all the way up to 22 while taking full advantage of a listless Brooklyn defense. The Nets made another significant jump in offensive production out of the break, raising their field goal percentage to 53.2%, yet still couldn't dig into the lopsided score differential.
As Dallas relied on a well-rounded offense—quite similar to the one the Nets successfully utilized all season—six Mavericks finished with double-digits in the scoring column, again highlighting Brooklyn's lackluster guarding ability. Claxton made things closer down the stretch, nailing two triples late in the ballgame after only draining four throughout his entire career, but the hosts unfortunately ran out of time.
In addition to Claxton's apparently improved shooting stroke, Watford was again a bright spot. While unable to change the tides of the eventual-blowout loss, he extended his streak of 10-plus-point performances to five.
After dropping the first of a three-game homestand to Dallas, Brooklyn looks to bounce back against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST, followed by a matchup with the LA Clippers at on Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
