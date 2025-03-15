Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Following a two-game roadtrip, the Brooklyn Nets return home for their third meeting of the 2024-25 campaign with the Boston Celtics. Sitting on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings, Brooklyn and Boston square off with different goals in mind. While the Nets seek any sort of momentum, the Celtics look to close the gap on the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as 10-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 215.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Day'Ron Sharpe Must Take Advantage of an Increased Role. With Nic Claxton set to rest tonight, Sharpe gets another opportunity to show his untapped potential. The last time Sharpe took the floor as the Nets' starting center, he turned in a memorable 25-point, 15-rebound performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Again tasked with one of the NBA's elite, Sharpe having a repeat showing could heavily help Brooklyn's chances of upsetting the reigning champs.
2. Don't Let Payton Pritchard Get Hot. A heavy favorite to secure the Sixth Man of the Year title, Pritchard has been sensational off the bench this season. He's averaging 14 points per game on nearly 47% shooting, and dropped a career-high 43 points against the Portland Trail Blazers just 10 days ago. Give the Nets' recent defensive woes, Pritchard could prove to be the X-factor.
3. Rely on Cam Johnson, D'Angelo Russell. Cam Thomas is set to sit tonight, creating the need for a true alpha on the offensive end. Forunately for Brooklyn, both Johnson and Russell are available. Both will need to help make up for Thomas' 24 points per game, especially against the Celtics' third-ranked defense.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (22-44) vs. Boston Celtics (48-19)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
In a quick turnaround, the Nets will remain at home for a 6 p.m. EST matchup with the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow. Brooklyn fell in its lone meeting with Atlanta — an opening night 120-116 road loss — and are scheduled for a third and final matchup on April 10.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.