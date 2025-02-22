Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Noah Clowney (ankle), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way), De'Anthony Melton (knee), D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League)
AVAILABLE: Nic Claxton (nasal)
76ers Injuries:
OUT: Justin Edwards (ankle), Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip), Jared McCain (knee)
AVAILABLE: Paul George (finger)
In game two since the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets take on the 76ers in Phadelphia. Despite the team announcing that both Cam Thomas and Noah Clowney would return after the break, neither will be apart of Jordi Fernandez's rotation tonight.
Alongside the duo will be D'Angelo Russell, who exited Thursday night's loss to the Clevelad Cavaliers after rolling his ankle. Russell has been one of Brooklyn's most consistent contributors since his trade from the Lakers in late December, posting averages of 13.8 points and 5.8 assists. Due to his absence, expect Killian Hayes to earn an increased workload in his second appearance since signing a 10-day contract.
The good news for the Nets: Nic Claxton will continue playing through a nasal injury. With Joel Embiid available, his presence will be key in preventing the MVP big man from replicating his monster performance last time these teams met. In the 76ers' recent loss to the Boston Celtics, Embiid only managed 15 points and three rebounds in just 27 minutes of action, and Claxton's status will be vital in containing Philadelphia's go-to man.
On the hosts' front, two key bench contributors will not be available. Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon both are listed as "out," adding pressure to the 76ers' depth.
The good news for Philadelphia: Paul George will be available. While he has had his fair share of struggles, including a month-long stretch without a 20-point performance, George may be due to finally break out of his slump. Brooklyn's defense on Embiid and George will be paramount, especially if it hopes to earn its first win since the All-Star break.
In act three of the Nets-76ers series in the 2024-25 campaign, injuries may prove to be the tide-shifter between two teams fighting for play-in spots.
The matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST in Philadelphia.
